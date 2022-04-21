Kymon and Oura Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

Kymon and Oura Giakoumakis visit the PQB News/VI Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

PODCAST: Vancouver Island restaurateurs expect big summer rebound for the industry

PQBeat: Oura and Kymon Giakoumaki talk lessons learned from the pandemic, family life and more

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes, iHeart, Amazon or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow on the above photo to listen), PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily editor Philip Wolf chats with Parksville Qualicum Beach restaurateurs Oura and Kymon Giakoumakis. Discussion includes how businesses are bouncing back as COVID-19 restrictions ease, what the business means to family life and more.

