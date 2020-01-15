Picture perfect: Get the most from your wedding photography

Stop by the Comox Community Centre on Jan. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.!

The day of your wedding is likely to be jam-packed from morning until night. With good planning and a little luck it will be a magical ride that goes by in a blur. Thankfully, your photographer will be there to focus their lens on those special moments that pass so quickly. Top wedding photographer, Erin Wallis, gives us a ‘snapshot’ of her best advice for getting the perfect pictures.

“Chose your photographer carefully, spend sometime looking at different styles of photography so you know what speaks to you,” said Wallis. “Then spend some time on their Instagram page, look deeper than the number of followers they have, and try to get a feel for how they approach being a part of this special day. Be sure to review their portfolio to see how it compares with your ideal, you should love what you see!”

Photos that give you an emotional response are a very good sign; that usually means the photographer has a talent for capturing feeling as well as image.

Reach out to the photographer to make sure you have a genuine and warm rapport.

“Read reviews to see how other couples felt about the experience. Your photographer will be up close and personal with you all day, among other things they will be there for some intimate moments, you need to feel comfortable with their presence,” said Wallis. “Trust is a key component in attaining the shots that are unguarded and profound.”

Once you’ve made your choice, be assured there’s still work to be done. Communicating your needs should be part of that. Let your photographer know what you are hoping for in terms of key shots.

“Then ask them for their input,” said Wallis. “They will be able to advise on how much time is needed for family and wedding party photos. They can suggest the best time of day for light and may even have location ideas.

“This will help you prepare a an itinerary and make the most of your time with them.”

With all their wedding experience, your photographer can be an excellent resource.

“They will likely have trusted colleagues and industry professionals that they have worked with and that they know will deliver amazing results on your wedding day,” said Wallis. “You want to create a dream team of talented experts around you who will be on time, prepared, highly experienced, and who will bring good energy to contribute to the overall flow of the day.”

Now that you’ve done all that you can, Wallis’s final suggestion is to enjoy yourself.

“Trust that everything is in place for a fantastic day and let go of any stress you may be carrying,” she said. “Stay in the moment and savour each minute and your photographs will reflect that feeling.”

Looking back on your wedding really should be a magical ride!

