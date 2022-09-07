The paper facility at the Crofton mill will be under another curtailment for about two weeks. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The paper facility at the Crofton mill will be under another curtailment for about two weeks. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Paper Excellence announces paper mill curtailment at Crofton

Nearly 100 employees affected with temporary layoff notices

Paper Excellence has announced a production curtailment at its Crofton mill paper facility.

The curtailment commences this Saturday, Sept. 10 and is expected to last for about two weeks. It is estimated 95 employees will be affected with temporary layoff notices.

The curtailment will coincide with scheduled annual maintenance of key utility assets. The outage will reduce the site exposure to higher cost energy through this period.

“We remain committed to our impacted employees and servicing our paper customers’ needs during this curtailment,” reads a statement from the company.

forestryLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75%, says rates likely need to go higher
Next story
Major telecoms agree to emergency outage deal: Minister Champagne

Just Posted

From left are Junior Riders Annabel Corrigall holding Skor Corrigall, Natalia Corigall and Tour de Rock rider Bonnie Logan with the 2022 bike and jersey. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Tour de Rock rider surpasses $25k fundraising goal

A rendering of the campground at Buddy Bay. Photo supplied by ICET
New Gilford Island campground will be a big ecotourism draw

On Saturday, Sept.17 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. GORDY’S COOKIN’ FOR KIDS in Dodd’s parking lot at 835-12th Avenue. Photo contributed
Gordy’s cookin’ for kids at Gordy Dodd’s Tour de Rock Charity Barbecue

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) is busy preparing for their bi-annual fundraiser gala, which will take place on Sept. 24 6 - 11 p.m. at Maritime Heritage Center. Photo contributed
Campbell River Art Gallery hosts an evening of Elegance, Art and Commemoration

Pop-up banner image