Paper Excellence announces paper mill curtailment at Crofton

The paper facility at the Crofton mill will be under another curtailment for about two weeks. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Paper Excellence has announced a production curtailment at its Crofton mill paper facility.

The curtailment commences this Saturday, Sept. 10 and is expected to last for about two weeks. It is estimated 95 employees will be affected with temporary layoff notices.

The curtailment will coincide with scheduled annual maintenance of key utility assets. The outage will reduce the site exposure to higher cost energy through this period.

“We remain committed to our impacted employees and servicing our paper customers’ needs during this curtailment,” reads a statement from the company.

forestryLabour