Nov. 22 deadline for 20th Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

Organizers of the 20th Annual Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards are anticipating a large number of entries from award-worthy businesses this year as the Nov. 22 nomination deadline is coming up on the calendar.

“We are expecting another large number of nominations this year,” says Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, which coordinates the event. “We typically see nominations fairly evenly split between companies north of the Malahat and south of the Malahat, which is not surprising, since the population of both areas are very close.”

“We expect that our judges will again have their hands full to determine the winners in each of the 17 categories at the Gala, which will be held at Bear Mountain Resort in Victoria on Jan. 30,” notes MacDonald. “These awards always bring out new, exciting ventures and amazing stories about entrepreneurs who make their dreams come true on Vancouver Island.”

Black Press is a Platinum Sponsor of the BE Awards, Grant Thornton LLP is the Title Sponsor and RBC Royal Bank is one of the event’s Gold Sponsors.

Winners of each of the 17 categories will be invited to a special “Breakfast For Champions” round-table the following morning, hosted by RBC Royal Bank, Grant Thornton LLP and Business Examiner.

Categories this year are:

• Automotive (car and truck dealerships & fleet sales)

• Construction/ Development/Real Estate

• Entrepreneur

• Food & Food Production (agriculture, seafood, food products)

• Green & Technology

• Health Care

• Hospitality

• Industrial Manufacturer

• Manufactured Wood Products

• Ocean Products

• Professional (legal, accounting, insurance, coaching)

• Retail

• Small Business (under 20 employees & under $1 million in sales)

• Tourism

• Trades (automotive repair, plumbing, electrical, roofing, etc.

• Business of the Year (over 50 employees & over $1 million in sales).

The nomination deadline is November 22, and companies can self-nominate. There is no charge to participate. Nomination forms can be downloaded at www.businessexaminer.ca/events.

For more information on the event contact MacDonald at 1-866-758-2684 ext. 120 or email: mark@businessexaminer.ca