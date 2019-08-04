North Island College’s electronics technician program adds apprenticeship training

NIC Electronics Technician Core grad and Industrial Automation student Nicole Deck works on the class year-end capstone project in the industrial electronics lab. Photo supplied

Students in North Island College’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will get two credits through a single program, starting this fall.

The program curriculum will now meet the Industry Training Authority requirements for Electrician Apprenticeship Harmonized Level 1.

“Industrial electronics and electrician training are two sides of the same coin,” said Cory Batch, NIC’s Electronics Technician Core certificate instructor. “Much of the training was already included in the program. Making this small change means students get credit for that knowledge and skillset which they can use to further their training.”

The Electronics Technician Core gives students the fundamentals of industrial electronics and automation including work with robotics and microprocessors, along with electrical fundamentals including the Canadian Electrical Code.

The program includes 700 hours of lab time in NIC’s state-of-the-art industrial automation facilities, which features small and large robotic arms, 3D printers and high precision computer-controlled tools.

Once students complete their certificate they can move into NIC’s Industrial Automation diploma. NIC also offers all levels of Electrician Apprenticeship training for students wanting to pursue their Red Seal designation.

Batch always recommends students look at apprenticeship training following their Industrial Automation program.

“By getting your Red Seal you’re certified to work on all the power equipment, like larger horsepower motors and electrical distribution systems, in addition to the motor control circuitry and instrumentation equipment training you get in the Industrial Automation program,” he said. “It provides so many more opportunities by being able to bring dual certifications to an employer. It’s really about setting yourself apart from the rest of the field.”

Applications are open now for the September start.

To learn more, or to apply, visit: www.nic.bc.ca/industrial-electronics