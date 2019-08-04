NIC Electronics Technician Core grad and Industrial Automation student Nicole Deck works on the class year-end capstone project in the industrial electronics lab. Photo supplied

North Island College’s electronics technician program adds apprenticeship training

Students in North Island College’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will get two credits through a single program, starting this fall.

The program curriculum will now meet the Industry Training Authority requirements for Electrician Apprenticeship Harmonized Level 1.

“Industrial electronics and electrician training are two sides of the same coin,” said Cory Batch, NIC’s Electronics Technician Core certificate instructor. “Much of the training was already included in the program. Making this small change means students get credit for that knowledge and skillset which they can use to further their training.”

The Electronics Technician Core gives students the fundamentals of industrial electronics and automation including work with robotics and microprocessors, along with electrical fundamentals including the Canadian Electrical Code.

The program includes 700 hours of lab time in NIC’s state-of-the-art industrial automation facilities, which features small and large robotic arms, 3D printers and high precision computer-controlled tools.

Once students complete their certificate they can move into NIC’s Industrial Automation diploma. NIC also offers all levels of Electrician Apprenticeship training for students wanting to pursue their Red Seal designation.

Batch always recommends students look at apprenticeship training following their Industrial Automation program.

“By getting your Red Seal you’re certified to work on all the power equipment, like larger horsepower motors and electrical distribution systems, in addition to the motor control circuitry and instrumentation equipment training you get in the Industrial Automation program,” he said. “It provides so many more opportunities by being able to bring dual certifications to an employer. It’s really about setting yourself apart from the rest of the field.”

Applications are open now for the September start.

To learn more, or to apply, visit: www.nic.bc.ca/industrial-electronics

Previous story
Destination Campbell River and former Campbell River Tourism Promotion Society align efforts

Just Posted

North Island College’s electronics technician program adds apprenticeship training

Students in North Island College’s Electronics Technician Core certificate will get two… Continue reading

Distressed humpback whale returns to familiar waters

Whale spotted off Washington State coast may no longer be entangled

Storm welcomes new talent between the pipes

Knute Loe signs with the Junior B club pending Junior A camp decisions

Magnitude 4.3 quake recorded off Vancouver Island

Occurred at 9:11 Friday night 171 km west of Port Hardy

Destination Campbell River and former Campbell River Tourism Promotion Society align efforts

Destination Campbell River and members of the former Campbell River Tourism Promotion… Continue reading

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

Animal dies after truck driver insists on passing in community of McLure, near Kamloops

RCMP call in dive team to search for BC fugitives near Gillam

Divers will arrive overnight, search for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky in morning

Canadian resident imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns after escape

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, escaped through undisclosed third country

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

VIDEO: 85-year-old Vancouver Island woman skydives to raise money for cancer research

Margo Bonnell checks one off her bucket list in the name of science

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Most Read