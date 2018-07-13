North Island College doubles seats for electrical students this fall

Sixteen additional seats opening

North Island College will offer a second intake of students into its Electrical Foundation program this fall, to meet demand and reduce wait lists for students.

“This is an opportunity for another 16 students to start their electrical career and begin their path to becoming fully ticketed electricians,” said Chris Udy, NIC director of trades and technical programs. “The

first intake filled quickly to meet the high demand.”

The foundation program is the first step to entering the industry. Students graduate with applied skills, theoretical knowledge and technical training credit toward their interprovincial (Red Seal) designation.

RELATED: NIC student helps develop new technology to monitor water quality

NIC also offers four levels of electrician apprenticeship training throughout the year so students can proceed through each level on Vancouver Island. See the NIC website for schedules and registration information.

“Our goal is to be proactive in serving our trades students and industry’s needs by offering additional seats when needed to address demand,” said Udy.

Seats are also available for September starts in:

• Aircraft Structures Technician (Campbell River campus)

• Automotive Service Technician (Port Alberni)

• Joinery / Cabinetmaking (Port Alberni)

• Welding (Campbell River and Port Alberni)

For more information on NIC’s trades programs, visit www.nic.bc.ca/trades.

