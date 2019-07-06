North Island Chefs Association chef receives national honour

Lesley Stav presented with Culinary Federation President’s Award

Local chef, Lesley Stav, has been recognized by the Culinary Foundation (CF) with a major award.

The Culinary Federation (CF) President’s Award recognizes skill, knowledge and professionalism as a leader, mentor, and teacher in the culinary industry.

Not an annual award it’s presented only when an individual within the federation stands out for their exemplary service to the CF, their local branch, membership and community.

President of the North Vancouver Island Chefs Association (NVICA), the local branch of the CF, Chef Lesley Stav was the surprised and honoured recipient of the President’s Award, one of the highest honours the Culinary Federation bestows upon a member.

She received the award at the CF national conference.

“It was my privilege to present Stav with the President’s Award,” said CF president Simon Smotkowicz. “As president of one of the smallest branches in Canada, she stands out for her uncompromising support of branch members, working tirelessly to make certain they receive value for their Membership not only in the NVICA but the CF.”

“Food is my passion and it has been a defining part of my life”, said Stav. “I have been fortunate to be able to explore the many avenues made available to me as a result of my culinary training and experience. It was an honour to be recognized in this manner.”

“Steadfast and unyielding Stav believes in building community partnerships through various Branch activities, special events, sponsorships, teaching, mentoring, bursaries and scholarships,” said Smotkowicz. “She is unwavering in this regard – inspiring both National and Local Branches with her energy and commitment.

“It was unanimous that this year’s President’s Award be presented to Chef Lesley Stav for her considerable contributions to the Canadian Culinary Federation, the North Vancouver Island Chefs Association and the community.”

Previous story
Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Just Posted

North Island Chefs Association chef receives national honour

Lesley Stav presented with Culinary Federation President’s Award

Want to know how to bring your food idea to market?

City workshop looks to help food entrepreneurs make the most of their recipes or products

City of Campbell River announces 2019 CR Live Streets lineup

Evening event series runs five Wednesdays in a row, starting July 17

Campbell River gymnasts become 2019 Island Champions

The Island Championships where held June 15/16 in Nanaimo this year and… Continue reading

First Open Heart Society gifts $25,000 to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation

The Campbell River Hospital Foundation (CRHF) received a $25,000 gift from the… Continue reading

Netflix to cut down on scenes containing smoking

Tobacco on popular TV and streaming shows has reached nearly 30 million youth, non-profit says

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

VIDEO: Rescued fur seal released in Ucluelet

Employees of Mowi salmon farm near Hardwicke Island saw animal floating sideways and unable to dive

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Most Read