Nomination deadline approaches for VIREB Commercial Building Awards

Organizers are expecting a larger than normal number of nominations for the 12th Annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards, set for April 4 at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay.

Commercial, industrial and revenue-producing projects, including renovations, from the Malahat to Port Hardy are up for these awards, and must have been completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.

Nomination deadline is March 1.

There will be at least 11 commercial categories:

· Mixed-Use (commercial/residential)

· Seniors housing

· Community institutional

· Community recreational

· Retail

· Industrial

· Multi-family

· Hospitality

· Commercial renovation/restoration

· Office

· Green

There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award for the best overall entry. Last year’s winner were the Twin Sails Buildings in Comox.

A select team of independent judges from the real estate industry will perform adjudication. Black Press is a Platinum Media Sponsor.

Tickets to the event, which is expected to be a sellout, are $125 plus tax, and are available at www.businessvexaminer.ca/events.

For information and nomination forms, please contact Sue Lessard of VIREB at 250-390-4212 or visit www.vireb.com.

