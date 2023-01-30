Advocates and business owners in the beverage industry say Canada’s new guidelines for drinking alcohol could speed up changing consumer drinking habits as younger generations are drinking less and non-alcoholic beverages are becoming more popular. An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Advocates and business owners in the beverage industry say Canada’s new guidelines for drinking alcohol could speed up changing consumer drinking habits as younger generations are drinking less and non-alcoholic beverages are becoming more popular. An alcoholic beverage is seen in a drinking establishment in Halifax on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

New alcohol recommendations could speed up changing drinking habits: businesses

Trends see customers looking to drink less and explore more non-alcoholic options

Advocates and business owners in the beverage industry say new guidance for drinking alcohol could speed up changing consumer drinking habitsas younger generations drink less and non-alcoholic beverages become more popular.

A report released earlier this month by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction, funded by Health Canada, stirred up widespread attention when it said that consuming more than two drinks per week constituted a moderate health risk due to evidence linking alcohol to cancer — a big change from previous guidance that said men could have up to 15 drinks per week with low risk, and women up to 10.

Some in the drink and hospitality industry were critical of the new guidelines, though they didn’t dispute the need for moderation in alcohol consumption.

But the new guidelines aren’t the nail in the coffin for the beverage industry, businesses say — though they may hasten the shift in consumer habits that were already underway.

Nick Kennedy, the owner of Toronto cocktail bar Civil Liberties, says in recent years, customers have been looking to drink less and explore more non-alcoholic options.

He says he doesn’t think drinking will ever go away because it’s so ingrained in social culture, but he does think attitudes toward alcohol will continue to shift and businesses need to adapt.

—Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Low-risk alcohol guidance sparks debate as drinkers start examining habits, evidence

alcoholFood andFood and Drink

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. senators call for trade crackdown on Canada over dairy quotas, digital policies

Just Posted

A file photo shows bags of illicit drugs seized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The Vancouver police seized 73 kilograms of drugs from Lower Mainland gangs during Project Tint in July 2022. (U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration photo)
Possession of 2.5 grams of illicit drugs to be decriminalized in B.C. starting tomorrow

Instructor Ruedi Pletscher guides Dave Lawrence (left) and Bob Tonkin through the Turkish Head Knot at the Campbell River Maritime Heritage Centre on Jan. 28. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell Riverites try their hand at knot tying

Coho salmon swim at the Fisheries and Oceans Canada Capilano River Hatchery, in North Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The federal government is offering to buy Pacific salmon commercial fishing licences off anyone looking to get out of the industry as it tries to protect dwindling salmon stocks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Salmon farms aren’t the only cause of growing sea lice infestations, DFO study claims

John Hart Dam. BC Hydro photo
Brewster Lake Road to close temporarily