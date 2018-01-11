Mt. Washington Opens The Outback after a snowy start to 2018

Mt. Washington has received over 400 cm of snow in the alpine this season.

After a snowy start to 2018, the resort has announced the opening of The Outback, 400 acres of adventure ski terrain for advanced to expert skiers and snowboarders. The backside of the resort is a favourite area for powder-hounds. The bowl, with its north-facing aspect, does not get direct sunlight causing optimal light-powder conditions. The Outback is steep with some obstacles such as rocks, trees and cliff bands. Because of this the area requires more snow than the rest of the mountain to open.

George Trousdell, Director of Mountain Operations, says, “The snowpack is at a point now that we can start running the Boomerang chairlift and grooming the run-outs to make the area ready for our guests. It’s nice to have this area open because Mount Washington has a lot of good skiers and riders among our clientele who enjoy the steep and deep terrain of the Outback.”

Trousdell says the terrain in The Outback is in a north-facing bowl stretching from the ridge at Little Mount Washington to McKay Lake with an additional 40 acres in the new North Bowl adventure-ski terrain.

It’s not just good news for powder hounds; Mt. Washington is set to offer their second discounted program of the season for first-time skiers and snowboarders. Discovery Days run Jan. 15-26 and offers half off Mt. Washington’s signature Discovery package. This first-timer package is for all ages and includes a two-hour group lesson, gear rental, and Easy-Acres lift ticket.

“Our Discovery program is tailored specifically with the never-ever skier and snowboarder in mind,” says Mike Manara, Director of Sports and Guest Services at Mount Washington. “We make it easy for the guest to learn in a fun atmosphere and guarantee by the end of the lesson that they will go left, right and stop.”

Manara says, “It is the perfect time of year to learn something new, we have received great snow this month and the mountain operations team have put significant time into grooming our Easy-Acres beginner area for all the Discovery Days guests.”

Mt. Washington is now fully open in the alpine and has over 30kms of Nordic and 18kms of snowshoe trails available. The Tube Park is open daily with time slot reservations recommended.

For resort information, visit www.mountwashington.ca, call 250.338.1386, or toll-free 888.231.1499.