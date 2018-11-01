Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis says unhappy homebuyers or sellers may find it difficult to break their contract with their realtors. Pasalis says before you sign, ask to add clauses that allow you to cancel.
The Canadian Press
The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night
Project involves replanting natuve species near Georgia Park Elementary
Our followers on Facebook show off their festive carving skills
‘…And remember to test your smoke alarms at least once a month,’ says Fire Chief
President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips
Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government
Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website
Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo
The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout
Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says
teven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media
Jobs that might be under close scrutiny because they are dominated by women include clerical and administrative jobs, marketing, sales and services
Audrey Parker, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016, says the two-year-old law will allow her to end her prolonged suffering
Work stoppage part of campaign on North Island
The federal government has announced an additional $61.5 million to protect endangered killer whales.
Sexual harassment-related complaint also included
Superheroes, scuba divers and dragons, oh my
Johanna Weststar questions the sincerity of the apology issued by both the school and philanthropist Aubrey Dan
A pot shop in Kimberley can legally begin selling non-medical marijuana Thursday
Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data