Mirror business directory and map

Need to know what businesses are open and what services they are providing during the COVID-19 pandemic? Consult our map (above) and list (below).
If you are a business in town and you’re not on the list, please email your information to editor@campbellrivermirror.com and we’ll add you. If you’re on the list and want to make changes, please email us.
ACCOMODATION
Above Tide Motel
361 Island Hwy
250-286-6231
1-877-886-6231
Open regular hours—private entrance
Anchor Inn
261 Island Hwy
250-286-1131
Open regular hours, physical distancing, Healthcare workers $69.00 rate, Restaurant and Sauna are closed.
Big Rock Motel
1020 S Island Hwy
250-923-4211
Private entrance
Chateau Riverside
1810 19th Ave
250-703-3180
email frontdesk@chateauriverside
Regular Hours, private entrance, self isolation possible-apartment style unit
Coast Discovery Inn
975 Shoppers Row—Tyee Plaza
250-287-7155
www.coasthotels.ca
Open regular hours- Whirlpool, fitness and dining closed
Comfort Inn & Suites
1351 Shoppers Row
250-914-5117
www.choicehotels.com
Open 24 hours, physical distancing possible, limited contactless interactions
Passage View Motel
517 Island Hwy
250-286-1156
www.passageviewmotel.ca
Private entrance. Currently only using 2 top floors as the main floor is being renoed
Town Centre Inn
1500 Dogwood St
250-287-8866
www.towncentreinn.ca
Private entrance
Vista Del Mar
920 S Island Hwy
250-923-4271
www.vistadelmarmotel.ca
Regular hours
ADVENTURE TOURS
49 North Helicopters
2200 Airport Dr
250-926-9292
mail@49northhelicopters.com
www.49helicopters.com
Open regular hours
Homalco Tours
1218 Bute Cres
250-923-0602
info@homalcotours.com
www.homalcotours.com
Open regular hours
BIKE SHOPS
Pedal Your World
465-B Merecroft Rd
250-287-2453
pedalyourworld1976@gmail.com
www.pedalyourworld.com
Partially open for bike repair by appointment
Swicked Cycles Ltd
1924 14th Ave
250-914-2453
www.swickedcycles.com
Open Mon-Fri 10am-5pm
BOUTIQUES & SHOPS
Balloons & More Party Shop
80 Westgate Rd
250-923-8151
Facebook, balloons_partyshop@shaw.ca
Physical location closed. Delivery and front door pick up available
Chuck and Charlie’s Children Wear
976 Shoppers Row
250-286-1827
chuckandcharlies@gmail.com
www.chuckandcharlies.net
Online Store available, delivery and front door pick up
Coho Books
1066 Shoppers Row
250-287-2336
info @ cohobooks.com
www.cohobooks.com
Here at Coho, we are open for online, email and phone orders. We are offering free delivery from Jubilee Parkway in the south to Orange Point Road in the north. Customers can see what’s in stock and available to order online at cohobooks.com. As some suppliers have shut down we can’t promise to get every book listed at this time. Email orders and questions are welcome at info@cohobooks.com. One of the Janes will be in the store to answer questions by phone (250-287-2336) between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Crow’s Nest Artist Collective
2550-A Island Hwy S
1-778-348-2769
crowsnestartist@gmail.com
www.crowsnestgallery.com
Open Tues, Thurs & Sat 10am-5pm
Pick-up, delivery available
Eden Street Salon and Day Spa
2701 Eden Street
250-923-2086
relax@edenstreetspa.com
www.edenstreetspa.com
We are offering safe pickup or delivery for homeware products such as hair and body care.
One person is handling all products, they are sealed in plastic and gloves are worn during packaging and delivery
French Creek Collective
990C Shoppers Row
250-914-0355
frenchcreekcollective @shaw.ca
www.frenchcreekcollective.ca
Limited hours Tues to Sat 11:30am-3:00pm
Delivery, front door pickup, in store shopping as physical distancing protocols are in place.
Island Sewing Centre
3-2231 S Island Hwy
1-778-346-3366
wpsewing@gmail.com
www.islandsew.ca
Mon-Fri 10am-5pm
Online store available, delivery and front door pick up
La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique
1042 Shoppers Row
250-287-8997
la.tee.da@telus.net
www.lateedalingerie.com
We have set up an online shopping platform at www.lateedalingerie.com (links are available through both our Facebook and Instagram sites).
Customers can also contact us at 250-287-8997, email us at la.tee.da@telus.net or DM us on our Instagram and Facebook sites.
We are currently offering free home delivery within Campbell River, or arranged curbside pickup
We are also offering for those outside of Campbell River, free shipping on orders over $75
Merle Norman Cosmetics
635 11th Ave
250-286-0622
www.merlenorman.ca
Limited hours Tues.-Fri. 1pm-4pm
We are currently offering modified business hours for retail sales only, practicing safe distancing, doing phone orders with safe pick up or mail out orders
Museum Gift Shop
470 Island Highway
250-287-3133 ext. 28
museum.shop@crmuseum.ca
www.crmuseum.ca
The actual Museum is closed to the public due to the Covid-19. The Gift Shop is open for business by various connections. Phone, email, facebook and mail ( Canada Post). I am doing deliveries of purchases in Campbell River area only. The rest will be shipped via Canada Post. The shop will accept Visa, Mastercard or cheques. We are still going to the Post Office on a regular basis. I am working in the shop Tues to Sat. 10:30ish to 4pm
Mussels and More
1761 Island Hwy
250-204-8629
https://nauticaldinnerware.com/
Online store available and delivery
Mystic Earth Creations
100-940 Island Hwy
778-287-3366
email: info@mysticearthcreations.com
www.mysticearthcreations
Partially open 7 days a week, personalized shopping by appointment, Cash preferred..wear a mask or bandana if possible. In-store shopping, physical distancing protocols are in place
Pair A Dice
582 Dogwood Street
250-914-0333
http://www.pair-a-dice.com/
Our little game shop may have its doors closed but we are doing our best to serve our customers with our online presence and offering pickup and delivery options on Fridays
Rocky Mountain Chocolate
Discovery Harbour Mall
250-850-1199
We are open for business with reduced hours, Mon. – Sat. 11:00 – 4:00. Closed on Sun. We also do deliveries on phone in or online orders, 250-850-1199 or crrocky@telus.net.
Signature Oil & Vinegar
1121 Shoppers Row
250-914-3800
email: signatureoilandvinegar@gmail.com
www.signatureoilandvinegar.ca
Open Tuesday to Saturday 11am-4pm with free delivery on minimum order between 4pm and 5pm. The phone number to pre-order is 250-914-3800. We are not able to do tastings or refills at this time, but the olive oil and fresh and the balsamic is delicious. Lots of great one pot meals, as well!
The Music Plant
619 11th Ave
250-287-7770
music@musicplant.ca
www.musicplant.ca
Tues Thurs & Sat 12pm-4pm
Limited hours, front door pickup and instore
The Source
100-1334 Island Hwy.
1-844-763-0636
www.thesource.ca
Store close but doing deliveries
Westcoastees
910A Island Highway
250-914-1143
www.westcoastees.com
They will do deliveries
Willow Point Books
Unit 1-2092 South Island Hwy
250-923-5121
www.willowpointbooks.com
Limited hours Tues to Sat 10am-4pm
Online store, deliveries and front door pick up
FINANCIAL SERVICES
CIBC
952 Island Hwy
250-286-4300
www.locations.cibc.com
Limited hours Mon-Fri 10am-4pm
Physical distancing protocols in place
Garat Financial Group Ltd
850 12 Avenue
darleneg@garatfinancial.com
www.garatfinancial.com
Physical location closed..limited hours. Physical distancing protocols in place
Life and Mortgage insurance currently available with easir applications.
TD Bank-Discovery Harbour
250-286-5450
www.td.com
Mon-Fri 11am-4pm
Limited hours, social distancing protocols in place
TD Bank-Timberline Village
801 Hilchey Rd Unit 301
250-926-1000
Mon-Fri 11am-4pm
Limited hours and social distancing protocols in place
GROCERY & HARDWARE STORES
Discovery Foods
2273 S Island Hwy
250-923-4218
wp@discoveryfoods.ca
www.discoveryfoods.ca
Open Mon-Sun 7am-8pm
The first hour of operation, from 7am to 8am, is reserved for elderly or vulnerable community members. They are also offering online shopping with pick-up or delivery.
Dollarama
1350 Ironwood St
250-286-6461
Open Mon-Sun 8am-8pm
Instore shopping
Dollar Tree
114-1334 Island Hwy N
250-286-0183
Mon-Wed-Sat 9am-6pm; Thurs-Fri 9am-9pm; Sat 9am-6p; Sun 10am-5pm
In store shopping
Healthyway Foods
1121 Cedar St
250-286-6911
email: orders@healthywaynaturalfoods.com
www.healthywaynaturalfoods.com/
Open Mon-Fri 9am-7pm; Sat 9am-6pm; Sun 10am-5pm
In-store shopping and delivery/pick-up available
Home Depot
1482 Island Hwy
www.homedepot.ca
Limited hours Mon-Sun 8am-6pm
Instore and front door pickup
Home Hardware
1270 Dogwood St
www.homehardware.ca
Limited hours Mon-Sat 8am-4pm
In-store shopping
Joe’s Pharmacy
465 Merecroft Rd
250-286-1771
www.joespharmacy.ca
Open Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm
Front door pick up and delivery
Pharmasave Willow Point
101-2276 South Island Highway
250-923-7311
We’re open with reduced hours Mon. to Sat. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are full service, but encourage curbside pick-up and offer free delivery for prescriptions.
Quality Food
465 Merecroft Rd
www.qualityfoods.com
Limited hours Mon-Sun 9am-8pm
Delivery and instore shopping
Save On Foods
400-1400 Dogwood St
(250) 286 – 1245
Open Mon-Sun 8am-8pm
www.saveonfoods.com
Delivery, pick-up and in-store shopping. Open from 7am to 8am for seniors and vulnerable community members
Shoppers Drug Mart
801 Hilchey Rd
250-923-1575
www.stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca
Open Mon-Sun 9am-8pm
Limited hours..instore shopping and delivery
Shoppers Drug Mart
1297 Shoppers Row
250-286-1166
www.stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca
Open Mon-Sat 8am-8pm
Limited hours, instore shopping and delivery
Thrifty Foods
1400 Ironwood St
250-850-3581
www.thriftyfoods.com
Open 8am-8pm
In-store and delivery/ pick-up.
Willow Point Dollar Store
2116 S Island Hwy
250-923-6205
Mon-Sat 9am-5:30pm; Sun closed
In store shopping
Willows Market
2266 S island Hwy
250-923-2775
orders@willowsmarket.ca
www.willowsmarket.ca
Mon to Sat 9am-5pm; Closed Sundays.
Physical location closed but has front door pick up. The phone line can be busy, so please be patient! The staff will then pick the orders and deliver them to the customers’ car in the parking lot, usually within 2-3 hours of the order being placed.
LAUNDROMATS
Campbell River Laundromat
1231 Shoppers Row
250-286-6562
Call to find out what services are offered
Mon-Sun 9am-5pm
White Hats Drycleaners
601 11th Ave
250-286-6511
Open Thurs 12pm-4pm
MEDICAL OFFICES
Active Living Physiotherapy
2-2380 S. Island Highway
778-420-0111
www.activelivingphysio.com
We are doing virtual physiotherapy visits, by appointment Monday to Friday with early morning and evening appointments available. Phones are answered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clients can also book online anytime at www.activelivingphysio.com
Campbell River Optometry Centre
Suite 1 – 730 13th Ave
250-287-2020
reception@campbellriveroptometry.com
Office Staff present on Wednesdays 1:00 – 5:00pm to reply to messages and emails and inquiries. Glasses and contact lens pick up available.
CBI Health Physiotherapy
1371 Greenwood
250-286-9670
https://www.cbi.ca/web/physiotherapy-campbell-river-greenwood
8am-4pm front desk. Physiotherapists available weekends and evenings as well.
Virtual Physiotherapy and/or Exercise Therapy with Kinesiologist.
Call or email to book!
Say Yes Hypnotherapy and Plant Medicine
1105 Ironwood Street
Campbell River, BC
250-504-0076
sayyeshypnotherapy@gmail.com
www.sayyeshypnotherapy.com
@sayyeshypno
My office is currently closed due to the virus, but I am still seeing clients for Hypnotherapy sessions online over Zoom and it is working quite well. I offer therapy for anxiety, depression, fears and phobias, weight loss, smoking cessation, motivation, general health and wellness.
NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Volunteer Campbell River
900 Alder St
250-287-8111
mail@volunteercr.ca
www.volunteercr.ca
Physical location closed, physical distancing protocols in place
PET STORES
Dogwood Pet Mart
233B Dogwood St
250-287-7405
email: dogwoodpetmart@shaw.ca
www.dogwoodpetmart.ca
Mon-Sat 9am-6pm
Call in orders, 1 person in store at a time and delivery
Woofy’s Pet Foods
2056 Island Hwy
250-923-5881
willoworder@woofys.ca
www.woofys.ca
Limited hours Tues to Sat 10am-3pm
Delivery and front door pick up
RESTAURANTS
A&W – Island Highway
1412 Island Highway
250-850-0040
Open 11am to 8pm for drive-thru. Mobile ordering available.
A&W – Merecroft Village
465 Merecroft Road
250-286-4247
Open 11am to 8pm for drive-thru. Mobile ordering available.
Amy’s Asian Foods & Cafe
480 13th Ave
(250) 286-0595
amys_asianfoods@hotmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/amysasianfoods/
We will be open from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday for groceries only,
We would like to encourage those to pre-order by phoning, Facebook messaging or by e-mail however, if you need to come in, we are limiting the store to one customer at a time.
Beach Fire Brewing & Nosh House
594 11th Avenue
(250) 914-3473
www.beachfirebrewing.ca
We are currently offering canned beer delivery to your door; grab-and-go prepared meals from our kitchen; and in house growler fills by exchange. These measures have enabled us to continue to provide you with select Beach Fire Favourites, and maintain recommended health and safety standards.
Best Wok
968 Alder Street
(250) 287-2831
https://www.facebook.com/bestwokrestaurantcampbellriver/
Open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for pick-up and delivery.
Dave’s Bakery
103-2266 S. Island Highway (Willow Market)
250-923-4000
Daves’ Bakery is currently due to the unfortunate COVID-19 situation open for WALK-IN and TAKE-OUT. All SIT-IN operation has been suspended since 17-March 2020.
We are still open 5 day a week: Tuesday-Saturday but only from 9am-3pm.
Please note that we will be closed for Easter Long Weekend (10-April -> 13-April). We will be back on Tuesday 14-April.
Reach us ANYTIME (day and night) by phone 250.923.4000, leave a message, comment and/or pre-order any items from our known portfolio or order direct from website: www.davesbakery.ca.
Our online store is open 24/7 and items subject to online purchase are updated and “re-stock” multiple times during the day and after the physical store closes.
Your orders will be ready upon your requested time of arrival to the main parking lot or directly in the Bakery.
Wasabiya Japanese Sushi Cafe
A3 – 465 Merecroft Road, CR
250-287-7711
Open: Tuesdays to Fridays 12-7pm, Saturdays 4-7pm
Closed Sundays & Mondays
We are offering take out/pick up service during this time. Our take out menu is available here: http://wasabiyasushicafe.com/menu.php
SERVICES
Campbell River Hot Tubs
2780 S. Island Highway
250-923-5550
Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tues.- Sat.
We’re offering free delivery in the Campbell River area and only one person is allowed in the store at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campbell River Hyundai
As of April 6th we are open from 8-5pm in service, parts and sales, Monday- Saturday. Closed Sunday.
We are following all safety regulations, social distancing suggestions with a Small limited team to accommodate customers.
Our goal is to Pre Book all service and parts appointments and bring staff in as needed.
Sales is Available online 24/7 with shop from home options, plus our sales team leader Vicki is in the showroom 9-5 each day for calls, texts, FaceTime and offering assistance to our customers safely.
E.B. Horsman and Son – Campbell River
1030B 9th Avenue, Campbell River
250-287-9265
Account, Credit and Debit accepted (no physical cash currently accepted, normally we do)
Hours: Monday to Friday 7AM to 4:30PM
We have focused our efforts on creating an option for the community to continue purchasing electrical goods (Medical, Residential, Commercial and Industrial related goods) while keeping in mind processes that promote and maintain appropriate physical distancing standards for the health and safety of our customers and staff.
GreenLawn Maintenance Service
We service Campbell River and area
250923-8907.
allwaysgreenlawn@gmail.com or Facebook as GreenLawn Maintenance Services
We are offering complete onsite lawn services and are practicing our social distancing obligations.
Hello Trailer
1-800-985-1246
www.hellotrailer.com
Call or check the website. Online store available and delivery
Hi Limit Plumbing & Heating
778-348-0773
email:hilimitcr@gmail.com
Limited hours and physical location closed
Industry Hair and Body
261 Island Highway (Anchor Inn)
250.830.3330
www.industryspa.com
Offering contactless root touch ups. The stylist shows up in your driveway after a video consult, mixes the colour then talks you through the process. We also have next day delivery of hair maintenance products. All of this is via our Facebook @industrycare and industryspa.com
Island Fever Travel
991 Alder St
250-287-3221
facebook, call or email info@islandfever.travel
Physical location closed
Izco Technology Solutions
645 11th Avenue
778-418-4403
We are open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As always we offer tech support remotely or in the shop to large or small businesses as well as home use. At this time, we also offer free pick up and delivery to anyone who is in isolation or quarantine.
www.izco.ca
North Island Propeller Ltd.
1407 Maple Street
Campbell River, BC V9W 5M4
We are open for business via our Back Shop Door Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Payment can be made over the phone via Visa or MasterCard. Phone in orders for sales on props and accessories to 250-286-3271. You can also order direct on line and have shipped direct to your home via Kimpex.com.
Trusted Plumbing and Gas
250-287-6806
www.trustedplumbing.ca
As an essential service we remain open with additional safety measures in place to continue to serve our community. We have disposable overalls, masks and gloves to ensure a contact free service where needed. We can also be booked online for added convenience. All our employees are red seal plumbers and gas fitters.
SHIPPING & SIGNAGE
Grant Signs
1711 19th Avenue
250-287-8558
We are operating; regular business hours with slightly reduced staff.
We have several electricians on staff and we are making signage, of course,
And, most recently, sneeze guards / acrylic shields.
Quality Designs
621 11th Ave
250-286-0919
info@qualitydesigns.net
www.qualitydesigns.net
Open Mon-Fri 10am-2pm
Limited hours, partially open and front door pick up, delivery also
UPS Store
1434 Ironwood St
250-286-3500 ext 5
store215@theupsstore.ca
Open Mon-Fri 9am-4:30pm
Delivery, front door pick , shipping, packaging, printing
TRANSPORTATION
Adventure Quest
Discovery Harbour Marina
1-855-659-2327
www.adventurequestcanada.ca
Water taxi is operating
Bee Line Taxi
250-287-8383
www.beelinetaxi.ca
Open Mon-Sat 6am-12am
Limited hours
Discovery Launch Water Taxi
Fisherman’s Wharf
250-287-7577
info@discoverylaunch.com
www.discoverylaunch.com
Operating
Way West Water Taxi Ltd
Discovery Harbour Marina
250-286-3050
email:info@waywest.ca
www.waywest.ca
Scheduled taxi service
