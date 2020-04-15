Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

The Mirror has assembled a map and list of local businesses that continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Need to know what businesses are open and what services they are providing during the COVID-19 pandemic? Consult our map (above) and list (below).

If you are a business in town and you’re not on the list, please email your information to editor@campbellrivermirror.com and we’ll add you. If you’re on the list and want to make changes, please email us.

ACCOMODATION

Above Tide Motel

361 Island Hwy

250-286-6231

1-877-886-6231

www.abovetidemotel.ca

Open regular hours—private entrance

Anchor Inn

261 Island Hwy

250-286-1131

www.anchorinn.ca

Open regular hours, physical distancing, Healthcare workers $69.00 rate, Restaurant and Sauna are closed.

Big Rock Motel

1020 S Island Hwy

250-923-4211

www.bigrockmotel.ca

Private entrance

Chateau Riverside

1810 19th Ave

250-703-3180

www.riversideinncampbell.com

email frontdesk@chateauriverside

Regular Hours, private entrance, self isolation possible-apartment style unit

Coast Discovery Inn

975 Shoppers Row—Tyee Plaza

250-287-7155

www.coasthotels.ca

Open regular hours- Whirlpool, fitness and dining closed

Comfort Inn & Suites

1351 Shoppers Row

250-914-5117

www.choicehotels.com

Open 24 hours, physical distancing possible, limited contactless interactions

Passage View Motel

517 Island Hwy

250-286-1156

www.passageviewmotel.ca

Private entrance. Currently only using 2 top floors as the main floor is being renoed

Town Centre Inn

1500 Dogwood St

250-287-8866

www.towncentreinn.ca

Private entrance

Vista Del Mar

920 S Island Hwy

250-923-4271

www.vistadelmarmotel.ca

Regular hours

ADVENTURE TOURS

49 North Helicopters

2200 Airport Dr

250-926-9292

Facebook

mail@49northhelicopters.com

www.49helicopters.com

Open regular hours

Homalco Tours

1218 Bute Cres

250-923-0602

info@homalcotours.com

www.homalcotours.com

Open regular hours

BIKE SHOPS

Pedal Your World

465-B Merecroft Rd

250-287-2453

pedalyourworld1976@gmail.com

www.pedalyourworld.com

Partially open for bike repair by appointment

Swicked Cycles Ltd

1924 14th Ave

250-914-2453

www.swickedcycles.com

Open Mon-Fri 10am-5pm

BOUTIQUES & SHOPS

Balloons & More Party Shop

80 Westgate Rd

250-923-8151

Facebook, balloons_partyshop@shaw.ca

Physical location closed. Delivery and front door pick up available

Chuck and Charlie’s Children Wear

976 Shoppers Row

250-286-1827

chuckandcharlies@gmail.com

www.chuckandcharlies.net

Online Store available, delivery and front door pick up

Coho Books

1066 Shoppers Row

250-287-2336

info @ cohobooks.com

www.cohobooks.com

Here at Coho, we are open for online, email and phone orders. We are offering free delivery from Jubilee Parkway in the south to Orange Point Road in the north. Customers can see what’s in stock and available to order online at cohobooks.com. As some suppliers have shut down we can’t promise to get every book listed at this time. Email orders and questions are welcome at info@cohobooks.com. One of the Janes will be in the store to answer questions by phone (250-287-2336) between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Crow’s Nest Artist Collective

2550-A Island Hwy S

1-778-348-2769

crowsnestartist@gmail.com

www.crowsnestgallery.com

Open Tues, Thurs & Sat 10am-5pm

Pick-up, delivery available

Eden Street Salon and Day Spa

2701 Eden Street

250-923-2086

relax@edenstreetspa.com

www.edenstreetspa.com

We are offering safe pickup or delivery for homeware products such as hair and body care.

One person is handling all products, they are sealed in plastic and gloves are worn during packaging and delivery

French Creek Collective

990C Shoppers Row

250-914-0355

frenchcreekcollective @shaw.ca

www.frenchcreekcollective.ca

Limited hours Tues to Sat 11:30am-3:00pm

Delivery, front door pickup, in store shopping as physical distancing protocols are in place.

Island Sewing Centre

3-2231 S Island Hwy

1-778-346-3366

wpsewing@gmail.com

www.islandsew.ca

Mon-Fri 10am-5pm

Online store available, delivery and front door pick up

La Tee Da Lingerie Boutique

1042 Shoppers Row

250-287-8997

la.tee.da@telus.net

www.lateedalingerie.com

We have set up an online shopping platform at www.lateedalingerie.com (links are available through both our Facebook and Instagram sites).

Customers can also contact us at 250-287-8997, email us at la.tee.da@telus.net or DM us on our Instagram and Facebook sites.

We are currently offering free home delivery within Campbell River, or arranged curbside pickup

We are also offering for those outside of Campbell River, free shipping on orders over $75

Merle Norman Cosmetics

635 11th Ave

250-286-0622

www.merlenorman.ca

Limited hours Tues.-Fri. 1pm-4pm

We are currently offering modified business hours for retail sales only, practicing safe distancing, doing phone orders with safe pick up or mail out orders

Museum Gift Shop

470 Island Highway

250-287-3133 ext. 28

museum.shop@crmuseum.ca

www.crmuseum.ca

The actual Museum is closed to the public due to the Covid-19. The Gift Shop is open for business by various connections. Phone, email, facebook and mail ( Canada Post). I am doing deliveries of purchases in Campbell River area only. The rest will be shipped via Canada Post. The shop will accept Visa, Mastercard or cheques. We are still going to the Post Office on a regular basis. I am working in the shop Tues to Sat. 10:30ish to 4pm

Mussels and More

1761 Island Hwy

250-204-8629

https://nauticaldinnerware.com/

Online store available and delivery

Mystic Earth Creations

100-940 Island Hwy

778-287-3366

Facebook

email: info@mysticearthcreations.com

www.mysticearthcreations

Partially open 7 days a week, personalized shopping by appointment, Cash preferred..wear a mask or bandana if possible. In-store shopping, physical distancing protocols are in place

Pair A Dice

582 Dogwood Street

250-914-0333

http://www.pair-a-dice.com/

Our little game shop may have its doors closed but we are doing our best to serve our customers with our online presence and offering pickup and delivery options on Fridays

Rocky Mountain Chocolate

Discovery Harbour Mall

250-850-1199

We are open for business with reduced hours, Mon. – Sat. 11:00 – 4:00. Closed on Sun. We also do deliveries on phone in or online orders, 250-850-1199 or crrocky@telus.net.

Signature Oil & Vinegar

1121 Shoppers Row

250-914-3800

email: signatureoilandvinegar@gmail.com

www.signatureoilandvinegar.ca

Open Tuesday to Saturday 11am-4pm with free delivery on minimum order between 4pm and 5pm. The phone number to pre-order is 250-914-3800. We are not able to do tastings or refills at this time, but the olive oil and fresh and the balsamic is delicious. Lots of great one pot meals, as well!

The Music Plant

619 11th Ave

250-287-7770

music@musicplant.ca

www.musicplant.ca

Tues Thurs & Sat 12pm-4pm

Limited hours, front door pickup and instore

The Source

100-1334 Island Hwy.

1-844-763-0636

www.thesource.ca

Store close but doing deliveries

Westcoastees

910A Island Highway

250-914-1143

www.westcoastees.com

They will do deliveries

Willow Point Books

Unit 1-2092 South Island Hwy

250-923-5121

www.willowpointbooks.com

Limited hours Tues to Sat 10am-4pm

Online store, deliveries and front door pick up

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CIBC

952 Island Hwy

250-286-4300

www.locations.cibc.com

Limited hours Mon-Fri 10am-4pm

Physical distancing protocols in place

Garat Financial Group Ltd

850 12 Avenue

darleneg@garatfinancial.com

www.garatfinancial.com

Facebook

Physical location closed..limited hours. Physical distancing protocols in place

Life and Mortgage insurance currently available with easir applications.

TD Bank-Discovery Harbour

250-286-5450

www.td.com

Mon-Fri 11am-4pm

Limited hours, social distancing protocols in place

TD Bank-Timberline Village

801 Hilchey Rd Unit 301

250-926-1000

Mon-Fri 11am-4pm

Limited hours and social distancing protocols in place

GROCERY & HARDWARE STORES

Discovery Foods

2273 S Island Hwy

250-923-4218

wp@discoveryfoods.ca

www.discoveryfoods.ca

Open Mon-Sun 7am-8pm

The first hour of operation, from 7am to 8am, is reserved for elderly or vulnerable community members. They are also offering online shopping with pick-up or delivery.

Dollarama

1350 Ironwood St

250-286-6461

Open Mon-Sun 8am-8pm

Instore shopping

Dollar Tree

114-1334 Island Hwy N

250-286-0183

Mon-Wed-Sat 9am-6pm; Thurs-Fri 9am-9pm; Sat 9am-6p; Sun 10am-5pm

In store shopping

Healthyway Foods

1121 Cedar St

250-286-6911

email: orders@healthywaynaturalfoods.com

www.healthywaynaturalfoods.com/

Open Mon-Fri 9am-7pm; Sat 9am-6pm; Sun 10am-5pm

In-store shopping and delivery/pick-up available

Home Depot

1482 Island Hwy

www.homedepot.ca

Limited hours Mon-Sun 8am-6pm

Instore and front door pickup

Home Hardware

1270 Dogwood St

www.homehardware.ca

Limited hours Mon-Sat 8am-4pm

In-store shopping

Joe’s Pharmacy

465 Merecroft Rd

250-286-1771

www.joespharmacy.ca

Open Mon-Fri 9am-5:30pm

Front door pick up and delivery

Pharmasave Willow Point

101-2276 South Island Highway

250-923-7311

We’re open with reduced hours Mon. to Sat. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are full service, but encourage curbside pick-up and offer free delivery for prescriptions.

Quality Food

465 Merecroft Rd

www.qualityfoods.com

Limited hours Mon-Sun 9am-8pm

Delivery and instore shopping

Save On Foods

400-1400 Dogwood St

(250) 286 – 1245

Open Mon-Sun 8am-8pm

www.saveonfoods.com

Delivery, pick-up and in-store shopping. Open from 7am to 8am for seniors and vulnerable community members

Shoppers Drug Mart

801 Hilchey Rd

250-923-1575

www.stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca

Open Mon-Sun 9am-8pm

Limited hours..instore shopping and delivery

Shoppers Drug Mart

1297 Shoppers Row

250-286-1166

www.stores.shoppersdrugmart.ca

Open Mon-Sat 8am-8pm

Limited hours, instore shopping and delivery

Thrifty Foods

1400 Ironwood St

250-850-3581

www.thriftyfoods.com

Open 8am-8pm

In-store and delivery/ pick-up.

Willow Point Dollar Store

2116 S Island Hwy

250-923-6205

Mon-Sat 9am-5:30pm; Sun closed

In store shopping

Willows Market

2266 S island Hwy

250-923-2775

orders@willowsmarket.ca

www.willowsmarket.ca

Mon to Sat 9am-5pm; Closed Sundays.

Physical location closed but has front door pick up. The phone line can be busy, so please be patient! The staff will then pick the orders and deliver them to the customers’ car in the parking lot, usually within 2-3 hours of the order being placed.

LAUNDROMATS

Campbell River Laundromat

1231 Shoppers Row

250-286-6562

Call to find out what services are offered

Mon-Sun 9am-5pm

White Hats Drycleaners

601 11th Ave

250-286-6511

Open Thurs 12pm-4pm

MEDICAL OFFICES

Active Living Physiotherapy

2-2380 S. Island Highway

778-420-0111

www.activelivingphysio.com

We are doing virtual physiotherapy visits, by appointment Monday to Friday with early morning and evening appointments available. Phones are answered Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Clients can also book online anytime at www.activelivingphysio.com

Campbell River Optometry Centre

Suite 1 – 730 13th Ave

250-287-2020

reception@campbellriveroptometry.com

Office Staff present on Wednesdays 1:00 – 5:00pm to reply to messages and emails and inquiries. Glasses and contact lens pick up available.

CBI Health Physiotherapy

1371 Greenwood

250-286-9670

https://www.cbi.ca/web/physiotherapy-campbell-river-greenwood

8am-4pm front desk. Physiotherapists available weekends and evenings as well.

Virtual Physiotherapy and/or Exercise Therapy with Kinesiologist.

Call or email to book!

Say Yes Hypnotherapy and Plant Medicine

1105 Ironwood Street

Campbell River, BC

250-504-0076

sayyeshypnotherapy@gmail.com

www.sayyeshypnotherapy.com

@sayyeshypno

My office is currently closed due to the virus, but I am still seeing clients for Hypnotherapy sessions online over Zoom and it is working quite well. I offer therapy for anxiety, depression, fears and phobias, weight loss, smoking cessation, motivation, general health and wellness.

NON PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Volunteer Campbell River

900 Alder St

250-287-8111

mail@volunteercr.ca

www.volunteercr.ca

Physical location closed, physical distancing protocols in place

PET STORES

Dogwood Pet Mart

233B Dogwood St

250-287-7405

email: dogwoodpetmart@shaw.ca

www.dogwoodpetmart.ca

Mon-Sat 9am-6pm

Call in orders, 1 person in store at a time and delivery

Woofy’s Pet Foods

2056 Island Hwy

250-923-5881

willoworder@woofys.ca

www.woofys.ca

Limited hours Tues to Sat 10am-3pm

Delivery and front door pick up

RESTAURANTS

A&W – Island Highway

1412 Island Highway

250-850-0040

Open 11am to 8pm for drive-thru. Mobile ordering available.

A&W – Merecroft Village

465 Merecroft Road

250-286-4247

Open 11am to 8pm for drive-thru. Mobile ordering available.

Amy’s Asian Foods & Cafe

480 13th Ave

(250) 286-0595

amys_asianfoods@hotmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/amysasianfoods/

We will be open from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday for groceries only,

We would like to encourage those to pre-order by phoning, Facebook messaging or by e-mail however, if you need to come in, we are limiting the store to one customer at a time.

Beach Fire Brewing & Nosh House

594 11th Avenue

(250) 914-3473

www.beachfirebrewing.ca

We are currently offering canned beer delivery to your door; grab-and-go prepared meals from our kitchen; and in house growler fills by exchange. These measures have enabled us to continue to provide you with select Beach Fire Favourites, and maintain recommended health and safety standards.

Best Wok

968 Alder Street

(250) 287-2831

https://www.facebook.com/bestwokrestaurantcampbellriver/

Open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for pick-up and delivery.

Dave’s Bakery

103-2266 S. Island Highway (Willow Market)

250-923-4000

Daves’ Bakery is currently due to the unfortunate COVID-19 situation open for WALK-IN and TAKE-OUT. All SIT-IN operation has been suspended since 17-March 2020.

We are still open 5 day a week: Tuesday-Saturday but only from 9am-3pm.

Please note that we will be closed for Easter Long Weekend (10-April -> 13-April). We will be back on Tuesday 14-April.

Reach us ANYTIME (day and night) by phone 250.923.4000, leave a message, comment and/or pre-order any items from our known portfolio or order direct from website: www.davesbakery.ca.

Our online store is open 24/7 and items subject to online purchase are updated and “re-stock” multiple times during the day and after the physical store closes.

Your orders will be ready upon your requested time of arrival to the main parking lot or directly in the Bakery.

Wasabiya Japanese Sushi Cafe

A3 – 465 Merecroft Road, CR

250-287-7711

Open: Tuesdays to Fridays 12-7pm, Saturdays 4-7pm

Closed Sundays & Mondays

We are offering take out/pick up service during this time. Our take out menu is available here: http://wasabiyasushicafe.com/menu.php

SERVICES

Campbell River Hot Tubs

2780 S. Island Highway

250-923-5550

Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tues.- Sat.

We’re offering free delivery in the Campbell River area and only one person is allowed in the store at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell River Hyundai

As of April 6th we are open from 8-5pm in service, parts and sales, Monday- Saturday. Closed Sunday.

We are following all safety regulations, social distancing suggestions with a Small limited team to accommodate customers.

Our goal is to Pre Book all service and parts appointments and bring staff in as needed.

Sales is Available online 24/7 with shop from home options, plus our sales team leader Vicki is in the showroom 9-5 each day for calls, texts, FaceTime and offering assistance to our customers safely.

E.B. Horsman and Son – Campbell River

1030B 9th Avenue, Campbell River

250-287-9265

Account, Credit and Debit accepted (no physical cash currently accepted, normally we do)

Hours: Monday to Friday 7AM to 4:30PM

We have focused our efforts on creating an option for the community to continue purchasing electrical goods (Medical, Residential, Commercial and Industrial related goods) while keeping in mind processes that promote and maintain appropriate physical distancing standards for the health and safety of our customers and staff.

GreenLawn Maintenance Service

We service Campbell River and area

250923-8907.

allwaysgreenlawn@gmail.com or Facebook as GreenLawn Maintenance Services

We are offering complete onsite lawn services and are practicing our social distancing obligations.

Hello Trailer

1-800-985-1246

www.hellotrailer.com

Call or check the website. Online store available and delivery

Hi Limit Plumbing & Heating

778-348-0773

email:hilimitcr@gmail.com

Limited hours and physical location closed

Industry Hair and Body

261 Island Highway (Anchor Inn)

250.830.3330

www.industryspa.com

Offering contactless root touch ups. The stylist shows up in your driveway after a video consult, mixes the colour then talks you through the process. We also have next day delivery of hair maintenance products. All of this is via our Facebook @industrycare and industryspa.com

Island Fever Travel

991 Alder St

250-287-3221

facebook, call or email info@islandfever.travel

Physical location closed

Izco Technology Solutions

645 11th Avenue

778-418-4403

We are open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As always we offer tech support remotely or in the shop to large or small businesses as well as home use. At this time, we also offer free pick up and delivery to anyone who is in isolation or quarantine.

www.izco.ca

North Island Propeller Ltd.

1407 Maple Street

Campbell River, BC V9W 5M4

We are open for business via our Back Shop Door Monday to Friday 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Payment can be made over the phone via Visa or MasterCard. Phone in orders for sales on props and accessories to 250-286-3271. You can also order direct on line and have shipped direct to your home via Kimpex.com.

Trusted Plumbing and Gas

250-287-6806

www.trustedplumbing.ca

As an essential service we remain open with additional safety measures in place to continue to serve our community. We have disposable overalls, masks and gloves to ensure a contact free service where needed. We can also be booked online for added convenience. All our employees are red seal plumbers and gas fitters.

SHIPPING & SIGNAGE

Grant Signs

1711 19th Avenue

250-287-8558

We are operating; regular business hours with slightly reduced staff.

We have several electricians on staff and we are making signage, of course,

And, most recently, sneeze guards / acrylic shields.

Quality Designs

621 11th Ave

250-286-0919

info@qualitydesigns.net

www.qualitydesigns.net

Facebook

Open Mon-Fri 10am-2pm

Limited hours, partially open and front door pick up, delivery also

UPS Store

1434 Ironwood St

250-286-3500 ext 5

store215@theupsstore.ca

Open Mon-Fri 9am-4:30pm

Delivery, front door pick , shipping, packaging, printing

TRANSPORTATION

Adventure Quest

Discovery Harbour Marina

1-855-659-2327

www.adventurequestcanada.ca

Water taxi is operating

Bee Line Taxi

250-287-8383

www.beelinetaxi.ca

Open Mon-Sat 6am-12am

Limited hours

Discovery Launch Water Taxi

Fisherman’s Wharf

250-287-7577

info@discoverylaunch.com

www.discoverylaunch.com

Operating

Way West Water Taxi Ltd

Discovery Harbour Marina

250-286-3050

email:info@waywest.ca

www.waywest.ca

Scheduled taxi service

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLocal Business