Customers are now required to wear masks when shopping at Winners, HomeSense, and Marshalls. (Juraj Varga - Pixabay)

Masks now required at Winners, HomeSense, Marshalls stores across Canada

The new safety protocol is effective as of Monday, Aug. 17

Customers at Winners, HomeSense and Marshalls are required to wear masks while shopping as of Monday, Aug. 17.

TJX Canada, the stores’ parent company, implemented the new measure as part of its COVID-19 safety plan.

Young children or customers who have health conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask or face covering are exempt from the new requirement.

Besides implementing mask use, TJX Canada has been limiting the number of customers inside each store, has added protective shields at cash registers and has enhanced cleaning measures in place since reopening.

Across the Okanagan, Winners and HomeSense have locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Penticton, Vernon. Marshalls has one location in Kelowna.

READ: Walmart to make face masks mandatory for customers across Canada

Coronavirus

Canadian Real Estate Association says July marked a record high for home sales

