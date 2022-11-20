The Voyager RV Centre dealership is located in Lake Country. (Contributed)

The Voyager RV Centre dealership is located in Lake Country. (Contributed)

Lake Country RV dealership one of top 5 in North America

Voyager RV Centre celebrated at a reception in Las Vegas

A Lake Country RV dealership is celebrating after not only making the list of top 50 RV dealerships in North America, but also receiving a Blue Ribbon designation.

The Voyager RV Centre was one of five dealerships from Canada and the U.S. to receive the special recognition for going above and beyond in areas of customer care, service, staff training, marketing, and community service.

“I love what I do and feel like the luckiest guy in the world to get to come into work here everyday,” said Voyager RV vice-president Jason Friesen. “So being recognized with awards like this is just a bonus. My dad, Rod Friesen, had the amazing vision to start Voyager back in 1984, and then built it up for 20 years into a true industry leader.

“That was really the hard work, and he deserves all the credit for setting the tone for the company’s culture and values. Since taking on the leadership role in 2003, my role has really been to just build on that early success and reputation.”

Award winners of the RV Business Magazine’s Top 50 Awards were honoured Nov. 9 at a reception during the Recreation Vehicle Dealers Association International Convention in Las Vegas.

“I’m so fortunate to lead the amazing group of staff we have here, and being named one of the Blue Ribbon Top 5 Dealerships in North America is a true testament to the work they do for our customers. They deserve it.”

Only one other B.C. dealership made the top 50, Fraserway RV in Abbotsford.

Awards

