Jubilee Heights developer puts master plan on its website

Couverdon Real Estate says it is working with builders and landowners to create an exceptional, master planned community at Jubilee Heights that will provide single and multi-family homes plus a host of other amenities for Campbell River residents.

And if anyone is interested in that master plan, it is now available for viewing on the company’s website.

In 2018, Jubilee Heights broke ground with the sale of its first phase of lots. One year later in 2019, with Phase 1 sold, Phase 2a and 2b were released and soon sold out in 2020, increasing the housing supply with 65 single family lots, 4 duplex home sites and 3 townhome sites.

The Jubilee Heights community is being built out with a phased approach to ensure that construction of all aspects of the community are completed at a pace which reflects not only market demand – but also community infrastructure, the company says in a press release.

Concurrent with on-site ground breaking at Jubilee Heights, Couverdon provided funding for the off-site upgrade of a sanitary sewer system on Larwood, Harrogate and Erickson which was completed in 2019. Couverdon also constructed the expansion of the Discovery Passage Stormwater Retention Pond and trails to ensure servicing for Jubilee Heights and the surrounding area into the future. To this end, Jubilee Heights is not affected by the recently announced limitations of the sewer connections in South Campbell River.

“Couverdon’s long-term investment and vision for the master-planned community has engaged us in a process to ensure that we are building for the benefit of South Campbell River and in support of the City’s Official Community Plan,” says Ross McKeever, Director of Real Estate Development for Couverdon Real Estate.

The Commercial Village remains a key component of the Jubilee Heights community and although the area’s residents are eager to see that phase break ground, Couverdon is committed to coordinating with stakeholders to provide this amenity through a thoughtful process.

As Jubilee Heights advances and matures, Couverdon invites stakeholders to stay informed through its communication channels, which now includes an interactive map on its website to show case the community’s master plan. The website also offers a Neighbourhood News section that will share information about updates for the community, and provides a section for residents to share ideas for what they would like to see at the up-and-coming Commercial Village.

Couverdon looks forward to continuing working with the City and its residents to create Campbell River’s first master planned community. Project updates can be found by visiting www.jubileeheights.com/site-plans

About Jubilee Heights

The Jubilee Heights area encompasses approximately 160 acres with build out phased over multiple years. Jubilee Heights is a walkable community inspired by your lifestyle. It is surrounded by Beaver Creek to the west and the Beaver Lodge Forest Lands to the north, creating a natural and majestic neighbourhood second to none in the Campbell River area. A network of multi-use trails and pathways connects Jubilee Heights to forested parks, a future elementary school and the vibrant commercial village.

About Couverdon Real Estate

Couverdon is the real estate business of Mosaic Forest Management, operating for over a century on Vancouver Island. At Couverdon we create perpetual value for the people who live, work and play on Vancouver Island. We work with communities from Sooke to Campbell River on real estate opportunities that support the future growth of Vancouver Island.

