Gasoline prices are setting new records in Metro Vancouver. (Black Press Media)

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

B.C. Premier John Horgan says his government is “monitoring” the soaring price of gasoline, after the “summer driving season” began months early with a big jump in gasoline prices around the province.

B.C.’s April 1 carbon tax increase accounts for only a penny of additional tax on gasoline, Horgan told reporters at his weekly news conference Thursday, describing the latest record gasoline price as profit-taking by petroleum companies.

“I look at the commodity price, it’s still pretty low for a barrel of crude oil, but yet if you go to the pump, you see these unreasonable in costs,” Horgan said. “It’s not about governments gouging, it’s about gas companies gouging.”

Horgan also rejected a suggestion that his government’s court fight to stop the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline from the Edmonton area is pushing up gasoline and diesel prices. The original pipeline has alternated sending refined fuels and crude oil since it began operations in the mid-1950s, and B.C.’s Lower Mainland is also supplied by Washington state refineries.

more to come…

Previous story
B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Just Posted

‘Important’ historical film comes to Tidemark Theatre

In the Land of the Headhunters, the oldest surviving film made in Canada, screens April 12

Hospital funding system called into question at Campbell River forum

Changes could increase volume of patients treated, says UBC prof

‘It breaks our hearts and spirits’: Health care advocates in Campbell River decry overcrowded hospitals

Capacity increased to 105 beds at Campbell River hospital; Island Health says more efforts underway

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

UPDATE: No one injured in blaze that fully engulfed a Campbell River home

Full callout for fire department that tackled intense blaze

Comox Strathcona Waste Management shows plans for landfill gas collection

UPDATED WITH VIDEO: The plan is to hold off starting collection system until Campbell River landfill site is closed

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Judge orders fine for Fisheries Act violations, bulk of it will go towards conservation, education

$28,500 will benefit projects in Haida Gwaii and Vancouver Island’s west coast

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

B.C.’s ‘mosquito guy’ says dry spring could mean fewer pesky biters

Dirk Lewis works at a ‘mosquito management’ firm in Rossland

Lemonade stand thank-you note gets a reply from BC SPCA

Friends raise money for animals, and the shelter takes note

Shawnigan RCMP looking for missing 44-year-old man

Matthew Gilbert Darlington was last seen on April 3

One case of tuberculosis confirmed in Victoria

Two B.C. hostels were exposed in early March

Most Read