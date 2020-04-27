ICBC’s available written tests for learners include air brakes and heavy trailer certification in May. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation)

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

New learners can’t take their written test yet, but people with existing learners licences can book appointments to take a “knowledge” test starting May 4, the Insurance Corp. of B.C. says.

Appointments for tests can be booked for some ICBC offices starting May 4, with non-road test services available across the province by May 11. That includes people with recently expired learner’s licences.

“Customers whose Class 5-8 learner’s licence expired on or after March 17, when ICBC suspended road tests due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not have to pay a fee for their first knowledge test,” ICBC said in a statement April 27. “At this time, knowledge tests are not available for first-time learner applicants.”

Appointments will also be available for new residents of B.C., who are required to change their licences within 90 days, and for commercial learner class applicants, including air brakes and heavy trailer permits. Commercial stand-by or walk-in knowledge tests are discontinued as of May 2.

Eligible customers should call ICBC’s driver licence contact centre at 1-800-950-1498 and leave a voicemail message requesting an appointment for a knowledge test. Customers should expect a call-back from an ICBC representative to advise available testing locations and times.

Motorcycle skill tests can be booked at the same number or online.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blockades expected to derail CN’s Q1 results, COVID-19 looms down the line

Just Posted

B.C. announces funding to improve internet connectivity in remote areas

Funds could benefit North Island communites in Savary Island, Heriot Bay and Zeballos with better connectivity

Vancouver Island MP requests more supports for seniors

Prime Minister keeps asking seniors to wait after weeks of being told help is coming, says MP Blaney

Campbell River RCMP attend overnight 7-Eleven parking lot fight

Thirteen people were fighting in the parking lot when police arrived

Campbell River RCMP investigating liquor store robbery

Suspect lost shoe while fleeing the scene: RCMP

Campbell River Storm to chase a Junior B title in 2020/21

Team has begun announcing re-signings for next season

Canada’s re-opening will be ‘guided by science’, normal life still a long way off: feds

Testing, PPE and hospital capacity key to begin the process

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

ICBC starts taking appointment for new driver ‘knowledge tests’

Motorcycle skill tests too, no road tests yet due to COVID-19

More than 10,000 businesses apply for wage subsidy on opening morning: Trudeau

Program will cover up to 75% of each employee’s salary

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Parksville’s homeless no longer sleeping in the graveyard

Majority of those camped outside St. Anne’s church have been provided with hotel rooms

‘We are working the front lines’: Behind the till with a B.C. grocery store employee

A union rep at Save-On-Foods talks about life in the aisles during a pandemic

COVID-19 adds to burden of caring for B.C. seniors at home

Day programs, activity centres can’t operate in pandemic

Most Read