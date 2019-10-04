Husky gas station at 984 South Island Hwy, Campbell River, Feb. 12, 2019.

Husky Energy to sell Prince George oil refinery to Tidewater

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta

Husky Energy Inc. has agreed to sell its light oil refinery in Prince George, B.C., for $215 million in cash plus adjustments to Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd.

Tidewater may also pay up to an additional $60 million over two years under certain contingencies.

The refinery uses crude oil and condensate from B.C. and Alberta to produce about 12,000 barrels per day of low-sulphur gasoline and diesel fuel.

The two Calgary-based companies say the refinery’s employees will be retained after the deal closes.

Tidewater says the Prince George region is generally in short supply of refined products.

READ MORE: Husky Energy looks to sell Prince George refinery, 500 retail locations

Husky will buy 90 per cent of the refinery’s diesel and gasoline capacity for five years, with prices subject to review, to supply its Husky retail gasoline stations and Husky retail partners.

The sale is part of Husky’s plan to focus on a series of physically linked assets in Western Canada as well as its offshore oil and gas production off Canada’s East Coast and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Husky said Friday that it continues to conduct a strategic review of its retail and commercial fuels businesses.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Just Posted

Drivers encouraged to use ‘extra caution’ near site of water main break as roads re-open

Localized flooding occured at South Alder Street and Niluht Road on Tuesday

Local woman designs Campbell River-inspired shoe for contest

Cape Mudge Lighthouse, Big Rock and Quadra ferry all featured

Basement e-training sends Campbell River cyclist to Europe

John Vanderveen didn’t know what he was signing up for, but he’s glad he clicked the button

Childcare centres to hold Stroller Brigades in Campbell River

Brigades to encourage people to vote in the federal election with early care and learning in mind.

Greenways: Education is key to limiting human/bear interaction

Workshop next week will examine the ways bears and humans can peacefully coexist

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

No more warnings for Vancouver Islanders who leave out bear attractants

Under the Wildlife Act of B.C. people are required to secure all wildlife attractants or face fines

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Victoria woman wins court battle to keep job title of ‘death midwife’

Pashta MaryMoon has been in the business of death midwivery for 40 years

Most Read