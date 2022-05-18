A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

A woman walks past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2018. Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday, May 18, 2022 that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

Subsidiary can’t pay staff and suppliers

Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because

Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary, Google LLC, submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry, Fedresurs.

The company said in a press statement that it filed for bankruptcy because the “Russian authorities’ seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for our Russia office to function, including employing and paying Russia-based employees, paying suppliers and vendors, and meeting other financial obligations.”

Google, which had previously suspended its business operations in Russia, said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, its Android operating system and its Play app store.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

READ MORE: Google plans undersea cable to link B.C. and Japan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

BusinessGoogleRussia

Previous story
Island realtor urges those needing to sell their houses to act fast

Just Posted

Doug Allin is the head coach for the Canadian Men’s U23 softball team, and an assistant coach for the men’s national team too. Contributed photo
Former Campbell River softballer coaching at the national level

Strathcona Regional District office. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Strathcona Regional District looks financially sustainable — auditor

Mosaic Forest Management manages Tree Farm Licence 47, which includes parts of Quadra Island as pictured. Photo courtesy Ministry of Forests
We Wai Kai-owned company partners with Mosaic to harvest timber on Quadra Island

Sean Feagan’s “On the Green” photo won a Gold Ma Murray Sports Photo Award, Under 10,000 (circulation) at the BCYCNA gala awards night Saturday, May 14. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Mirror staffers win gold at newspaper awards gala