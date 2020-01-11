Going to the Black Press Media Extreme Career and Education Fair? Don’t forget your resumé

A strong resumé leaves a lasting impression – literally

A strong resume can open the doors you need to step into a fulfilling career. Metro Creative photo

Connect with the latest Island job market information and opportunities at the Black Press Media Extreme Career and Education Fair on Jan. 23 at the Comox Community Centre.

It’s a one stop job and career opportunities centre and all you need to do is bring along copies of your resume to drop off with the many exhibitors.

You do have a resume, right? A good resume gets results.

You’ll want to bring a good resume with you because the career fair features more than 40 booths filled with representatives from post-secondary institutions and businesses of all sizes. You’ll be able to make connections with such education institutions as Discovery Community College, Vancouver Island University, Keystone College and Excel Career College. Businesses attending include Grieg Seafood, Mowi, 7 – Eleven, Weedman and the Insurance Brokers Association of B.C. in addition to the RCMP, Work BC, the Western Maritime Institute and more.

Sounds like a good place to start your job or career search, right?

But first, your resume.

A well-written resume will help sell your skills and abilities. On Work BC’s website, you can find all manner of job and career search information, including resume preparation.

A clear and well organized resume is a winning combination. In your resume, be sure to include all the right personal information – name, address, phone number and email address, but Work BC suggests only one phone number and email to make it simpler to reach you.

Then fill out the resume with your work and volunteer experience; relevant education; awards and achievements; memberships in professional, business-related, school or community groups; and, importantly, references. Make sure you contact your references to get their permission to include them.

Job fairs, like the Black Press Media Extreme Career and Education Fair, should be a major part of the networking component of your job hunt or career planning. It’s an opportunity to connect with people: people who are actually looking to hire workers, either now or in the future. It’s also a good chance to meet with other job seekers and exchange information, tips and leads.

Before you go (and after you’ve polished up your resume), take some time to research the businesses attending the fair and who you plan to approach. Employers take note of applicants who take time to research their company. It shows your interest in that company or that line of work and leaves a positive impression that might make the difference between you and other applicants.

A strong resume and a positive attitude will allow you to enter the Black Press Media Extreme Career and Education Fair armed with confidence and determined to achieve success.

For more information on the Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair click here.

RELATED: Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is returning to the Comox Valley

