Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa was fifth on the list of Tripadvisor’s top-rated Canadian stays. (Courtesy of Magnolia Hotel and Spa)

Victoria’s Magnolia Hotel and Spa was fifth on the list of Tripadvisor’s top-rated Canadian stays. (Courtesy of Magnolia Hotel and Spa)

Four Vancouver Island hotels make list of highest-rated Canadian stays

B.C. properties well represented on Tripadvisor’s top 25 hotels in Canada list

Four Vancouver Island hotels have made Tripadvisor’s travellers’ choice top 25 hotels in Canada list for 2022.

Coming fifth is the Magnolia Hotel and Spa located in downtown Victoria. Rounding out Island-based locations is the Long Beach Lodge resort in Tofino at 16th, followed by the Oak Bay Beach Hotel at 17th and the Oswego Hotel in downtown Victoria at 18th.

The top three hotels, respectively, were the Hazelton in Toronto, Loden in Vancouver and the Ritz-Carlton in Montreal.

Other B.C. locations to make the list include the Wedgewood Hotel and Spa in Vancouver at sixth, L’Hermitage Hotel in Vancouver at eighth, Sundial Hotel in Whistler at 10th, Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver at 14th, OPUS Vancouver at 15th and Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa at 25.

Tripadvisor’s travellers’ choice lists are compiled of the site’s top-rated stays from family resorts to boutique charmers.

ALSO READ: Victoria hotels hit Top 10 for international travellers

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Hotelstravel

Previous story
Comox-Puerto Vallarta direct flight return to Vancouver Island later this year
Next story
Luxury tax on Canada’s super-rich could hit green cars: experts

Just Posted

BC Nurses Union members and supporters attended a rally in Campbell River’s Spirit Square Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Nurses rally for change in Campbell River

The emergency weather shelter was previously run at 690 Evergreen Road. However, because of limited space and staffing, the Coalition to End Homelessness is hoping to find a larger and more accessible space for this year. Photo courtesy Sue Moen
Campbell River has everything it needs for an extreme weather shelter except staff

A truck got high-centred on the median north of the Willis Road and Highway 19 intersection in Campbell River mid-morning Wednesday, Aug. 10. Photo contributed
Truck gets high-centred on Highway 19 median in Campbell River

Cars line up on Quadra Island for the ferry after multiple cancellations on Wednesday morning. Photo courtesy Noah Lucas
Campbell River, Quadra Island ferry operating in shuttle mode after morning sailings cancelled