Ford triples electric truck output after a six-week shutdown of a factory

Ford Motor Company has restarted its electric truck factory after shutting it down to increase the output of vehicles.

The factory is based out of Dearborn, Michigan, and was shut down for six weeks to increase the capacity of cars they were able to make. The company made this move after dropping the prices of all of these trucks which led to speculation of lack of orders.

The company changed released a statement disputing the claim saying that they are receiving more orders now than before the price cuts. The plant has the capacity now to make over 150,000 trucks per year.

The slash in prices for these trucks was in wait for the increased outputs and lowering battery raw material costs.

Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer for Ford’s Model E electric vehicle unit says that the EV industry is very volatile and that the customer will ultimately decide how they proceed.

BusinesseconomyElectric vehiclesFord