Flair Airlines launches $39 flights from Victoria to Vegas

Passengers can fly to Sin City starting this winter

During the mist of gloomy winter, the thought of travelling somewhere offering fun under the sun isn’t far from most people’s minds.

Flair Airlines has announced its new Victoria to Las Vegas route that will be starting at $39. The Vancouver Island to U.S flights will take off starting in February 2024 and the route will depart from Victoria Airport twice a week.

“We are pleased to see non-stop Las Vegas service introduced by Flair,” said Geoff Dickson, president of the Victoria International Airport. “Flair offered non-stop summer service to five Canadian destinations – Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Winnipeg and Toronto with Las Vegas being a natural addition for the winter season.”

The flight route is one of the 13 new sun routes Flair Airlines is adding to their winter schedule from Canadian cities. Cancun and Orlando-Sanford are also new destinations added to the sun routes.

“Canadians want affordable options to sun this winter, and we’ve heard them. The addition we’ve made to our schedule reflects our commitment to offering exciting options for our customers to create their own getaway without breaking the bank,” said Stephen Jones, president of Flair Airlines. “With exceptional operational performance this summer and increased depth in our network this winter, Canadians can travel in confidence to the destination that excites them most.”

