Finalists Announced For Sept. 30 VIREB Commercial Building Awards

The main foyer of North Island College’s Campbell River campus, which has been named as a finalist for the VIREB Commercial Building Awards. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

The 13th edition of the annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards will be held virtually this year, and winners will be announced through a video that will be released Thursday, Sept. 30.

A near-record total of 43 projects from across Vancouver Island are up for the event this year, which celebrates the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island, which were completed between January 1 and December 31, 2019.

Legasea, a mixed-use condominium project in Departure Bay in Nanaimo, was named the Judges’ Choice best overall entry at last year’s event in Courtenay.

“We are excited about the new twists that will be part of our first-ever virtual event,” notes Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner Vancouver Island, which coordinates the event. “We’ve obviously had to adjust due to COVID 19 concerns, but we are confident the event will get even more exposure than it has in years past, just in different ways.”

A team of independent judges chose the winners in the 11 categories of these awards: Apartments, Hospitality, Industrial, Institutional, Mixed Use, Office, Retail, Retail-Renovation, Seniors, Social-Community and Townhouse.

Finalists from each community are:

Sayward – Sayward Library.

Campbell River – 575 Residences, 2220 Airport Drive, MCB Warehouses, North Island College, We Wai Kai Childcare.

Comox Valley – Anderton Place, Newport Village, Church Street Taphouse, Cermaq, CVRD Civic Centre Administration Building, The Grove Health & Wellness, Gateway Casino, Braidwood Supportive Housing, Azalea and Stoneleigh Station.

Qualicum Beach – The 180 Townhouses, Berwick.

Parksville – Ricky’s Restaurant, Englishman River Water Treatment Plant.

Port Alberni – RE/MAX Mid Island Realty, Rainbow Gardens, 3939 8th Avenue Modular Housing.

Tofino – Tourism Tofino, Tofino RCMP.

Ucluelet – Ucluelet Brewing Company, Ucluelet First Nation Daycare.

Nanoose – Snaw-Naw-As Market.

Lantzville – The Learning Clinic.

Nanaimo – Village on Third, The Arbutus, The Hub at Pacific Station, 858 Georgia Avenue Apartments, 1851 Dufferin Crescent, P&R Truck Centre, Falcon Industries, Qwam Qwum Stuwixwulh School, Cardea, 91 Chapel, Portsmouth Professional Centre.

Cedar – North Oyster Fire Hall.

Ladysmith – Island Pacific Transport.

North Cowichan – Timber Terrace Apartments.

For further questions about the event, contact MacDonald at mark@businessexaminer.ca

