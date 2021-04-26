Executive Director Shelley Howard (front right) and some of the team from the Campbell River Head Injury Society welcome a few members of the Daybreak Rotary Club to the rooftop patio of Linda's Place, the organization's new housing facility on 9th Avenue, for the unveiling of the plaque recognizing their help in getting the facility built. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror

Finalists announced for 2021 Commercial Building Awards

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) has 45 finalists vying for top honours at its 14th Annual Commercial Building Awards.

Seven Campbell River buildings – the most of any community – are up for awards which will be handed out at a virtual awards show for the second year in a row, with the winners announced on May 7.

Commercial, industrial, and revenue-producing projects – including renovations – completed within the VIREB area between January 1 and December 31, 2020, are up for the awards

“We are pleasantly surprised and thrilled by the number of nominations and finalists this year,” says Mike Mullin, VIREB’s Commercial Chair. “We knew construction continued at a very strong pace last year but didn’t think we’d get more than the previous year’s 43 nominations.”

Finalists categorized by their communities are listed below.

Campbell River (7) – Campbell River Airport, BC Transit, Crestview Townhomes, Campbell River Golf Club, Linda’s Place, NEO Apartment Residences, Southpoint

Chemainus (2) – The Cottages, Vancouver Island Regional Library

Courtenay (4) – Cubes, Enclave Residences, JRP Solutions, Parkside

Cowichan Valley (1) – BC Transit

Duncan (1) – The Aria

Ladysmith (1) – Ladysmith Thrift Store

Nanaimo (20) – Nanaimo Association for Community Living, Nanaimo Airport, Aspengrove School, Caledonian Clinic, Dodd’s Furniture, Minute Men Storage, Nanaimo Affordable Housing Society at 77 Mill Street, Nanaimo Innovation Academy Classroom, North Grove Apartments, Oakwood, Quality Inn, Riverstone Place, SPCA Barn, The Met, The Virage, VI Granite & Quartz, Village Centre, Village on Third Phase 2, VIMHS Rosehill, Wendy’s

Nanoose (1) – Fairwinds Landing

Parksville (3) – CRU Building, Gateway Apartments, Sandscapes Apartments

Port Alberni (1) – CHIMS Guest House

Port Hardy (1) – Port Hardy Airport

Qualicum Beach (1) – Qualicum Beach Airport

Tofino (2) – Hotel Zed, Surf Grove Campground

There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award for best overall entry. The Tourism Tofino buildings in Tofino won last year’s Judges’ Choice Award.

A select team of independent judges from the real estate industry adjudicated the 2020 entries.

We extend a huge thank you to our Gold Sponsor, Coastal Community Credit Union, and Platinum Media Sponsor, Black Press. Thank you as well to the following category sponsors: Herold Engineering, MNP LLP, NAI Commercial, RE/MAX Commercial, and Yellow Sheet Review.

For more information, contact Sue Lessard, Executive and Commercial Services Coordinator, VIREB, at 250.390.4212 or visit www.vireb.com.

Most Read