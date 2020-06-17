Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives a COVID-19 update in front of Rideau Cottage on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (CPAC)

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

The federal government will release a fiscal update on July 8, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily update at Rideau Cottage Wednesday (June 17).

Trudeau said the update would give Canadians a sense of “where we are now,” as well as how the country compares to the rest of the world.

Wednesday’s announcement was an about-turn for Trudeau, who had in prior weeks said a fiscal update would be unrealistic amid a pandemic.

He said his government has provided updates to the finance committee every two weeks.

The update that is promised for July 8 will not be a full economic update, the prime minister noted, but “more of a snapshot of where we are right now.”

Trudeau said the update would only include predictions for the coming months, not years as is typical of fiscal or economic updates.

“I think it will be useful for people to see the scale and impact of everything we’ve put out,” Trudeau said.

“It would be unrealistic to project further than a few months.”

READ MORE: CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronaviruseconomyJustin Trudeau

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

Just Posted

Teachers wrong to wear racialized Halloween costumes, school superintendent acknowledges

Photos from 2010 Phoenix Middle School event surface

B.C. advocacy group offers $1,000 reward for information on bear remains disposed in Campbell River

The Fur-Bearers is offering incentive for incriminating evidence after the Mirror reported about discarded bear carcasses

Remains of four black bears, possibly cubs, found near Campbell River

Conservation Officer Service is investigating the incident

Campbell River School District playgrounds re-opening this week

Play structures have been closed since March 23

Strathcona Regional District office reopens after COVID-19 closure

Public asked to stay away unless absolutely necessary

Feds to reveal state of Canada’s COVID-affected economy, release fiscal ‘snapshot’ on July 8

Update will give look at economic state of the country

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C.’s health officer says COVID-19 hikes elsewhere serve as cautionary tales

There are 172 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 2,416 people have recovered from the illness.

Aunt Jemima brand retired by Quaker due to racial stereotype

The Aunt Jemima image has evolved over the years to meet socially acceptable standards of the times

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Greater Victoria mayor wants changes to prison-transfer system after alleged murder by escapees

James Busch and Zachary Armitage have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Martin Payne

National parks to open campgrounds for existing reservations next week

All national parks, historic sites and marine conservation areas were closed at the end of March

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate drops in May for second month in a row

The agency says the consumer price index fell 0.4 per cent compared with a year ago

Most Read