(Photo courtesy of USDA.)

Federal report urges changes in Canada’s grocery store competition laws

Review says current law risks ‘a slippery slope towards cartel-like conduct’

Canada’s competition laws should be changed to prohibit cartel-like practices and wage-fixing deals in the country’s grocery sector, a new report by the House of Commons industry committee presented in the lower chamber on Wednesday said.

The report comes a year after Canada’s big three grocers — Loblaw Companies Ltd., Metro Inc. and Sobeys parent company Empire Company Ltd. — all cut temporary pandemic-related pay bonuses within a day of each other last June.

The move prompted the committee to hold hearings on the issue and invite senior grocery executives to explain their decisions.

While the food retailers admitted to communicating with each other about ending their respective wage premiums of about $2 an hour, they denied co-ordinating the termination of the pay bumps.

Metro president and CEO Eric La Flèche said he reached out to his counterparts at Loblaw and Sobeys to gather information — not to obtain a tacit agreement on wages.

“The more information I have on what others are doing, how they are treating their employees and how much they are paying and for how long, is valid information that I tried to get,” he told the committee last July.

But competing grocers communicating about wages at the executive level risks “a slippery slope towards cartel-like conduct,” Matthew Boswell, commissioner of competition at the Competition Bureau, testified during the committee’s hearings.

Yet the bureau lacks the power under the Competition Act to prosecute such behaviour and faces significant resource constraints, he said.

Canada’s competition legislation diverges from laws in the United States, where federal competition authorities can criminally prosecute wage-fixing agreements, Boswell told the committee.

The bi-partisan committee recommended Ottawa align Canadian competition legislation with American legislation in order to criminally prosecute such agreements.

“Doing so would clarify competition-related obligations for businesses active in Canadian and American markets, and facilitate co-operation between competition authorities in Canada and the U.S.,” the report said.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED:

EmploymentGroceries

Previous story
Business supporting Indigenous makers opens new storefront

Just Posted

A floatplane attempting a landing at Campbell River's Tyee Spit hit a sand bar around 7:15 a.m. June 17. It was towed to the tyee SPit floatplane base for recovery work. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Floatplane ‘just dropped from the sky and hit the sand bar’ near Campbell River: witness

Coast Guard crews on scene at around 8:15 a.m.

Crews extinguish a fire near Campbell River Mirror offices. Photo Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
WATCH: Campbell River fire crews extinguish dumpster fire

No injuries reported

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. Cermaq’s application to extend leases and transfer smolts was denied. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
Discovery Island fish farms not allowed to restock

Transfer of 1.5 million juvenile salmon, licence extension denied

Craft Brewing and Malting program student Ellie Hadley plans to use her newfound skills and knowledge to set up a distillery in Port Alberni. Photo supplied by NIC
NIC wants to make North Island region a brewing and malting hub

New program grads already entering industry

Karen Bezaire (l-r) and Alli Assu outside of Wildflowers & Co. in Campbell River’s Tyee Plaza, on the store’s grand opening, June 15.
Business supporting Indigenous makers opens new storefront

Wildflower & Co. uses ‘authentic Indigenous’ affiliate program to pay makers directly.

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., center left, reaches over to Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., joined by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus as they celebrate the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that creates a new federal holiday to commemorate June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people after the Civil War, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 17, 2021. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

New American stat marks the nation’s end of slavery

Athena and Venus, ready to ride. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Goggling double-dog motorcycle sidecar brings smiles to B.C. commuters

Athena and Venus are all teeth and smiles from their Harley-Davidson sidecar

A Photo from Sept. 2020, when First Nations and wild salmon advocates took to the streets in Campbell River to protest against open-pen fish farms in B.C.’s waters. On Dec. 17, federal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan announced her decision to phase out 19 fish farms from Discovery Islands. Cermaq’s application to extend leases and transfer smolts was denied. (Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror)
Feds deny B.C.’s Discovery Island fish farm application to restock

Transfer of 1.5 million juvenile salmon, licence extension denied as farms phased out

Kimberly Bussiere and other laid-off employees of Casino Nanaimo have launched a class-action lawsuit against the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
B.C. casino workers laid off during pandemic launch class-action lawsuit

Notice of civil claim filed in Supreme Court of B.C. in Nanaimo against Great Canadian Gaming

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry listens as B.C. Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside describes new mask wearing policy for public schools, Feb. 4, 2021. (B.C. government)
COVID-19: No cohorts as B.C. schools expected to return to ‘near normal’ this fall

Guidance on masking to come at a later date

John Kromhoff with some of the many birthday cards he received from ‘pretty near every place in the world’ after the family of the Langley centenarian let it be known that he wasn’t expecting many cards for his 100th birthday. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Cards from all over the world flood in for B.C. man’s 100th birthday

An online invitation by his family produced a flood of cards to mark his 100th birthday

FILE – Nurse Iciar Bercian prepares a shot at a vaccine clinic for the homeless in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
B.C. scientists to study effectiveness of COVID vaccines in people with HIV

People living with HIV often require higher doses of other vaccines

A 50-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle Tuesday, June 15, crashing through a West Vancouver school fence that surrounds playing children. (West Vancouver Police)
Driver ticketed for speeding near B.C. school crashes into playground fence days later

‘It’s an absolute miracle that nobody was injured,’ says Const. Kevin Goodmurphy

Most Read