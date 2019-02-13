The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Canadian Press)

Energy sector helps boost stocks in Toronto, U.S. stock markets push higher

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.12 points at 15,671.22

Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, boosted by gains in the energy sector as the price of oil pushed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.12 points at 15,671.22.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.36 points at 25,588.12. The S&P 500 index was up 13.59 points at 2,758.32, while the Nasdaq composite was up 25.25 points at 7,439.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.58 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Tuesday.

The March crude contract up US$1.07 at US$54.17 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was down 10 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$4.40 at US$1,318.40 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 0.20 of a cent at US$2.77 a pound.

READ MORE: Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly $478,000 in B.C. exchange’s crypto-coins gone, court hears
Next story
Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Strathcona Regional District releases emergency system test results

More than 86 per cent of notifications were picked up or went to machine on Jan. 31

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan.… Continue reading

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

Most Read