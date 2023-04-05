Blackwell Dairy Farm in Kamloops is selling chocolate egg nog for Easter. (Blackwell Dairy Farm/Facebook)

Blackwell Dairy Farm in Kamloops is selling chocolate egg nog for Easter. (Blackwell Dairy Farm/Facebook)

Egg nog for Easter? Kamloops dairy farm releases new chocolate nog ahead of holiday weekend

Blackwell Dairy Farm’s chocolate egg nog is available at stores in Vernon and Kelowna

Eggnog is making its way onto holiday tables at more than just Christmas.

Blackwell Dairy Farm in Kamloops has taken the tradition of chocolate at Easter and produced a new chocolate eggnog.

Spokesperson Laura Hunter says it’s “a perfect blend of the spicy eggnog with a twist of chocolate.”

The newly launched beverage will be available in limited supply in the Okanagan.

In Vernon, you’ll want to check the shelves of Charlies, Eat Good Market, Farmers Fruit and Produce, and Simply Delicious.

Kelowna’s Mediterranean Market, Okanagan Grocery, and Pandosy Food Basket will also carry the drink.

Hunter noted the new Blackwell plant is running smoothly, allowing more time to bring in new products.

She says another big surprise will be coming soon to “make your mornings more delicious.”

READ MORE: $214M coming to B.C. school districts to create, expand food programs

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dairy FarmersGood FridayHolidaysKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s cooking Campbell River?
Next story
Robotaxis aim to take San Francisco on ride into the future

Just Posted

Organizer Emily Smith-Marsh said the display works well as a visual statistic to raise awareness of the troublesome issue of violence in the community. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Clothesline Project to mark Prevention of Violence Against Women Week in Campbell River

An estimated 19,000 attended Food Truck Wars at KPU in Langley City March 31-April 2. There 45 food trucks on site every day. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
What’s cooking Campbell River?

A documentary called Tsunami 11th Relative will be shown in various North Island communities this spring. Photo courtesy Strathcona Regional District
Strathcona Regional District screening tsunami documentary in North Island communities

The barred owl, so named for the “bars” running across their gray and white chest, is one of the most common owls on Vancouver island. Photo by James MacKenzie
MARS Moment: Vancouver Island boasts seven species of owls

Pop-up banner image