Dr. Diane Morrison appointed managing director for Marine Harvest Canada West

Dr. Diane Morrison has been appointed Managing Director for Marine Harvest Canada. She replaces Vincent Erenst, who is departing the company after leading it for the past 12 years.

Dr. Morrison is a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and has 25 years’ experience in salmon production. She has led Marine Harvest Canada’s Fish Health and Food Safety Department in Western Canada for 18 years.

“I am very passionate about our business, the health of both wild and farm-raised fish, and about the great team we have at Marine Harvest Canada. I am exited to share my experience and build a sustainable future together for our local communities,” said Dr. Morrison.

Dr. Morrison is a resident of Campbell River, having lived and worked in the area for more than 25 years. She studied for her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Ontario Veterinary College, has served on multiple research teams publishing on aquaculture and wild salmon in British Columbia, and has also been an active participant in the Canadian Science Advisory Secretariat (CSAS) process managed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Dr. Morrison will begin her new role within Marine Harvest immediately.

About Marine Harvest Canada:

Marine Harvest Canada operates salmon farms and processing plants in British Columbia, Canada, where 600 people raise 45,000 tonnes of sustainable Atlantic salmon each year. Marine Harvest Canada is part of the Marine Harvest ASA group, the worlds largest producer of Atlantic salmon.