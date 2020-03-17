A worker adjusts a sign in the empty bread section of a Superstore in Surrey on Saturday, March 15, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

There is no need to “overstock” food, toilet paper or other supplies due to the COVID-19 outbreak, B.C. Finance Minister Carole James says.

Runs on cleaning supplies, meat, rice or canned goods have left some store shelves temporarily bare, as stores begin placing limits on products that people have been buying in huge quantities.

“I want to reassure British Columbians that we have a healthy supply chain, that we have appropriate supplies of food and goods coming into British Columbia,” James told reporters at the B.C. legislature Tuesday.

“The premier and I had discussions with the retail council this morning, and they’ve assured us again that there’s enough in stock right now for everyone. There isn’t any need to overstock your own supplies.”

RELATED: Toilet paper panic hits Greater Victoria

RELATED: ICBC cancelling road tests due to COVID-19

Overstocking is not only an unnecessary expense for the people doing it, it is worse for others, James said.

“Doing so will put at risk seniors, single parents and others who need those necessities,” James said. “Shop well, plan ahead, but please don’t go overboard at other people’s expense.”

Disinfectants, breathing masks and other materials have also seen panic buying, and some people trying to cash in on the public concern about the coronavirus by buying up and reselling goods.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Airports poised to lose $1.3 billion amid travel collapse, says industry group

Just Posted

Campbell River mayor: ‘Spreading rumours doesn’t do anyone any good’ re: COVID-19

‘Just because someone says, I heard from so and so that there are three cases, doesn’t make it fact’

Stopping the spread of COVID-19

A rundown of the symptoms, what to do, when, and other science-based information on COVID-19

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Nearly 40-year-old temperature record broken in Campbell River

-7.5 C now coldest temperature on record for March 16

UPDATE: Campbell River restaurants ‘thinking outside the dining room’ in response to COVID-19

OX Chophouse, Daves’ Bakery close sit-in dining room and switching to take-out service

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan

With school suspended until further notice, many parents left scrambling to find alternative care for kids

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Campbell River dentists self-isolate after conference

Dental conference was held in early March

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

B.C. legislature to reopen with fewer MLAs to tackle COVID-19

Province will dip into deficit due to pandemic, Carole James says

RCMP looking for suspect who exposed himself at Miracle Beach

Police have received three reports of man in Miracle Beach park area

Most Read