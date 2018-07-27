(Wikimedia Commons)

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

TD Canada appeared to have fixed the glitch Friday morning that prevented many people from getting paid.

Its direct deposit system was down for a few hours, according to the bank’s communications staff.

By about 10:30 a.m., it appeared the problem was resolved and that people should go check to see if their deposit had arrived.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campbell River gym rediscovers roots to re-open it doors
Next story
Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Just Posted

Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend kicks off in Campbell River

Concert series raises money for Special Olympics, Grassroots Kind Heart and Transition Society

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Young Campbell River goalie gets a thrill

Cole Anderosov got a chance to work with ex-NHLer Dan Cloutier recently

Report takes updated look at North Island quality of life

Community foundation plans to do VitalSigns every two years

Campbell River Golf & Country Club sets opening date

Course will be open Thursday through Sunday to restrict wear and tear on new turf

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

Surrey man charged in West Kelowna murder of woman

Tejwant Danjou’s case to Aug. 2 and a bail hearing will be set in the near future.

Should government pay for rural buses to replace Greyhound?

Most Canadians are open to provincial or federal government putting up the cash, poll finds

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

Firefighters tackle 20 grassfires in B.C. city in two days

Local firefighters fought 11 brush and grass fires in Surrey on Thursday and nine on Wednesday

Orca spotted near Vancouver Island marina has extended its stay

Experts say duration of stay is unusual, but of no concern

Residents in B.C. city complain about drones spying on backyards

Residents wonder recourse as drones dash across private properties and conduct home flybys

Didn’t get paid today? TD Bank suffers glitches with direct deposits

Social media erupted with confusion as TD Canada Trust scrambled to fix the problem

From BBQs to camping trips: How to keep food safe in the summer heat

Food specialist Lorraine McIntyre says prepping, cooking, cleaning all factor into food poisoning

Most Read