Truck pull-out area near Revelstoke on Highway 1. (B.C. transportation ministry)

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

The B.C. government has identified four locations where food trucks can set up safely to feed transport truck drivers during the coronavirus pandemic, with more to come.

The first locations are the Commercial Vehicle Safety Inspection station on Nordel Way in Delta, and two locations on the Coquihalla, Highway 5, the Zopklos brake check 57 km north of Hope and Britton Creek rest area 62 km south of Merritt. The fourth is the Kamloops weigh scale, where meals are free once a week from the Salvation Army, the transportation ministry said April 28.

The province’s move follows an initiative by the B.C. Trucking Association to establish food truck locations to help long-haul truckers who can’t use conventional drive-throughs. Many fast-food locations have closed their dining areas and washrooms due to COVID-19 public health orders, leaving truckers with few options.

RELATED: B.C. adds highway portable toilets for truckers

RELATED: Truckers face long hours, shortages on highways

On April 15, the province added portable toilets at provincial highway stops for truckers who are doing essential duty delivering groceries, fuel and other necessities around the province. By the Easter weekend the province had 20 portable toilets set up, in addition to the 203 highway rest areas where toilets are being cleaned and maintained.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Local restaurants feel squeezed by delivery apps’ commission fees

Just Posted

Grizzly bear just relocated from Vancouver Island shot dead

Mali, the bear who was rescued in historic joint efforts, was shot dead in an act of self defense

SD72 budget presentation delayed one week

Draft budget coming before board May 12; up for approval May 26

Habitat ReStores in Courtenay and Campbell River move online

‘Virtual’ Restores open Wednesday

Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic, Dinner and Auction cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 virus the Brind’Amour/Nugent-Hopkins Cystic Fibrosis Golf Classic, Dinner… Continue reading

B.C. announces funding to improve internet connectivity in remote areas

Funds could benefit North Island communites in Savary Island, Heriot Bay and Zeballos with better connectivity

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Crews put out semi-truck fire on the highway in Ladysmith

Driver able to exit vehicle safely

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

Feds to move salmon over Big Bar landslide with fish cannon along Fraser River

Water levels rising now after months of drilling and blasting at the Big Bar site north of Lillooet

Rapid flood in Island community back on Feb. 1 leaves long-term scars

Waters subsided in short order, but painstaking rebuilding continues for one couple and neighbours

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

Most Read