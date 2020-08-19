B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson takes questions on changes to strata insurance rules, B.C. legislature, June 23, 2020. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

With B.C.’s COVID-19 rent supplement ending this month, eviction notices may be issued for tenants who don’t pay their full rent and utilities on Sept. 1.

The B.C. government has also issued forms for landlords to implement its repayment plan for unpaid rent accumulated during the coronavirus pandemic. Repayment plans give tenants until July 2021 to repay the full amount owing, with instalment payments to begin 30 days or more after the plan is given by the landlord to the renter.

The province paid the rent supplement of up to $500 a month to 86,000 eligible households between April and August, and is taking applications for August up until the end of the month. As of September full rent must be paid or landlords may issue 10-day notice to end tenancy.

“As always, we encourage landlords to communicate with their tenant to avoid the need to end tenancy,” LandlordBC advises members on its website.

The B.C. government extended its ban on rent increases until the end of 2020, so tenants who have received a notice of rent increase can continue to pay their existing rent amount through December.

RELATED: Single parent says rent supplement kept her going

RELATED: B.C. extends rent supplement as thousands apply

While the rent supplement program is ending, B.C. Housing has made temporary changes to its existing Rental Assistance Program and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters programs for new and existing clients who have lost employment income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants can apply or reapply for those programs online or by calling a toll-free number, 1-800-257-7756.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Inflation rate falls to 0.1 per cent as price growth slows, StatCan reports
Next story
Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Just Posted

One taken to hospital following Campbell River collision

No other injuries reported

Explore Next Door campaign encourages locals to visit neighbouring communities

Campaign pushes Comox Valley residents to Campbell River, and Campbell Riverites to the Comox Valley

Strathcona Park is the backcountry hot spot for distress calls: Search & Rescue

There has also been a large increase in calls to Cape Scott and North Coast Trail says Campbell River Search and Rescue manager Grant Cromer

Readers Choice Awards return!

Give local businesses and services the recognition they deserve

Campbell River Search and Rescue off to busy start this summer

July and August are typically busy months for SAR groups provincially

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

21 wildfire personnel work overnight to battle 1,000-hectare Okanagan blaze

More than 300 homes are on an evacuation order about 6 km from Okanagan Falls

COVID-19: B.C. eviction ban ends for tenants owing back rent

Pandemic rent supplement ends as rent comes due Sept. 1

B.C. Indigenous leaders call for closure of all Fraser River sockeye fisheries

Tsilhqot’in First Nations have closed fishing for their members to save critical salmon stocks

Most Read