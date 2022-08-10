Comox-Puerto Vallarta direct flight return to Vancouver Island later this year

Sunny skies on the horizon for YQQ again in the fall

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft taxis to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, January 21, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Sunny winter skies are set to return to the Comox Valley Airport, as WestJet recently announced it is resuming the direct flight between Comox and Puerto Vallarta.

This week the airline noted weekly flights would begin Nov. 5.

Mike Atkins, the chief executive officer of the Comox Valley Airport Commission said he is very pleased to see the return of the non-stop service and is hoping to secure additional sun service, if not this year, for next, as the aviation industry stabilizes.

“WestJet did all they could to bring back the non-stop PVR service earlier this year, but the government’s inexplicable delay in removing the NOTAM (notice to aviation/pilots) restricting international flights for a small handful of Canadian airports (including Comox) with no indication as to why YQQ was restricted … forced the carrier to cancel the service, to route passengers via the Vancouver and Calgary hubs.”

The announcement came amongst a handful of other route restarts, including the airline’s new domestic, transborder and sun routes.

Atkins added with WestJet’s renewed focus on the west, the hope is to see additional frequency on existing routes, including the possibility of the return of the Toronto non-stop for summer 2023.

“Currently, we are showing really good connectivity through our hub airports with all three legacy carriers – Air Canada, WestJet/Link and Pacific Coastal Airlines – providing the critical early outbound, later returning flights regional airports such as ours covet.”



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: YQQ asking for help from Comox council to get travellers to Mexico

ComoxWestJet