Colleen Evans set to retire as CEO of Campbell River Chamber of Commerce

Colleen Evans, CEO of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce and currently-sitting city councilor, has announced she will retire from one of those roles this summer.

“It’s been an honor and pleasure to serve as Chamber CEO and to work with such a dedicated and supportive Board of Directors and talented staff,” Evans says. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together in support of our members, business community, not-for-profit organizations and Campbell River. I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work with community minded individuals and business leaders throughout my time as CEO and I’m now looking forward to further investing in my consulting career and political work.”

Board chair Corby Lamb says Evans will be missed in the role, but that she positioned the chamber well going into the future.

“It is with mixed emotion that we announce Colleen’s departure,” Lamb says. “Over the past ten years, her steadfast and professional leadership, vision and drive have propelled the chamber to reach new heights. She has streamlined the organization, increased its public policy and advocacy impact, delivered hundreds of successful networking and professional development events and significantly increased membership value. Colleen’s leadership has made our chamber a trusted voice of business not only in Campbell River but at the provincial and national levels as well.”

“Colleen’s commitment and deep understanding of board governance, our local business community and the not for profit sector, has been a steadying factor through many years of change on the board, in an ever changing economy.” Lamb continues. “It’s her ‘out of the box thinking’ that led to the creation of initiatives like the chamber’s Major Projects Portal, Think Local First, Future 15, Chamber TV show Insights & Business, Workforce Development and the Business Awards of Distinction.”

Val Litwin, CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce, agrees that Evans’ leadership set her apart in the role.

“Colleen’s a valued leader in the BC Chamber network and beyond,” Litwin says. “She was recognized by her peers as a recipient of the Gerry Fredericks Award for Chamber Executive of the Year and her ‘can do’ attitude continues to inspire.”

The board has been working on succession planning and will begin recruitment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Lamb says.

“More information will be available shortly on what will be a very exciting opportunity for an individual to assume a key leadership role in our community and take the chamber forward. On behalf of the Campbell River chamber board, we sincerely thank Colleen for her dedication and contributions.”



