Campbell River Chamber of Commerce CEO Colleen Evans has announced her retirement from the position, effective early summer. Photo submitted

Colleen Evans set to retire as CEO of Campbell River Chamber of Commerce

Colleen Evans, CEO of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce and currently-sitting city councilor, has announced she will retire from one of those roles this summer.

“It’s been an honor and pleasure to serve as Chamber CEO and to work with such a dedicated and supportive Board of Directors and talented staff,” Evans says. “I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together in support of our members, business community, not-for-profit organizations and Campbell River. I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work with community minded individuals and business leaders throughout my time as CEO and I’m now looking forward to further investing in my consulting career and political work.”

Board chair Corby Lamb says Evans will be missed in the role, but that she positioned the chamber well going into the future.

“It is with mixed emotion that we announce Colleen’s departure,” Lamb says. “Over the past ten years, her steadfast and professional leadership, vision and drive have propelled the chamber to reach new heights. She has streamlined the organization, increased its public policy and advocacy impact, delivered hundreds of successful networking and professional development events and significantly increased membership value. Colleen’s leadership has made our chamber a trusted voice of business not only in Campbell River but at the provincial and national levels as well.”

“Colleen’s commitment and deep understanding of board governance, our local business community and the not for profit sector, has been a steadying factor through many years of change on the board, in an ever changing economy.” Lamb continues. “It’s her ‘out of the box thinking’ that led to the creation of initiatives like the chamber’s Major Projects Portal, Think Local First, Future 15, Chamber TV show Insights & Business, Workforce Development and the Business Awards of Distinction.”

Val Litwin, CEO of the BC Chamber of Commerce, agrees that Evans’ leadership set her apart in the role.

“Colleen’s a valued leader in the BC Chamber network and beyond,” Litwin says. “She was recognized by her peers as a recipient of the Gerry Fredericks Award for Chamber Executive of the Year and her ‘can do’ attitude continues to inspire.”

The board has been working on succession planning and will begin recruitment of a new Chief Executive Officer, Lamb says.

“More information will be available shortly on what will be a very exciting opportunity for an individual to assume a key leadership role in our community and take the chamber forward. On behalf of the Campbell River chamber board, we sincerely thank Colleen for her dedication and contributions.”


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Canada’s banks officially launch SecureKey’s Verified.Me digital identity network

Just Posted

Campbell River drag strip proponents worried facility will now be built elsewhere

After the city announced it won’t be at the airport, facility could end up on South Island

Quesnel man leaves six kids behind after Port Hardy logging incident

RCMP have concluded review, WorkSafe BC continues investigation

Campbell River and remote communities plan for wildfires amid mounting anxiety

‘We only have one exit,’ says Darren Blaney, chief of Homalco First Nation

Fire displaces resident from mobile home in Campbell River

Fire started on stovetop before spreading to wall, cabinets and ceiling, says fire chief

School board chair weighs in on logo change discussion

Campbell River district has used the same logo for 40 years

VIDEO: 4 pups of endangered species of wolf born at Chicago zoo

The wolves have over the years been driven to the brink of extinction by hunting

Dog people tend to sing more, while cat people are more talkative with their pets new study finds

Pets also weigh heavily into the financial decisions of their owners

Human remains discovered in burned truck in Oliver, B.C.

Oliver RCMP responded to a remote location east of the town, identity of the victim is still unknown

Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney calls assessment bill a threat to unity

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the bill flagrantly violates Alberta’s constitutional rights

B.C. woman forced to celebrate 104th birthday in emergency room

At 104, Jean Mckay still a common sight in Oak Bay Village

Parents notified of whooping cough case at Duncan gymnastics club

Notice sent out to parents and guardians about pertussis at Duncan Dynamics Gymastics Club

Maple Ridge teacher uses art to help her students overcome anxiety

Philippa Glossop teaches glass fusing, painting, drawing, sculpture with clay, hand-built ceramics, hand building, textiles, collage and armature.

Psychics tell B.C. farm owners that missing baby goat is alive

Ladysmith farm owners hope for kid’s return after it was allegedly stolen during snuggle session

B.C. taking Alberta to court over ‘turn off the taps’ gas legislation

‘Cordial’ discussion with Alberta Premier Jason Kenney as lawsuit filed

Most Read