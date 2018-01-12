City of Campbell River launches 2018 Modern Entrepreneur Series

Offering insights and ideas for greater business success, the city’s economic development team is launching their 2018 Modern Entrepreneur Series on Jan. 17 and 18.

“Inspired by feedback from local businesses and recognizing the changing landscape of business, we have created a number of relevant workshops. This year’s events are customized to address the needs expressed by attendees during the 2017 workshops,” said Rose Klukas, economic development officer.

January events include:

January 17 – Supercharge your business with online networking! Keith Ippel is back from Spring Activator! Keith was here in November for our last Modern Entrepreneur event of 2017, which focused on growing your business. This workshop will focus on managing your online presence and developing online networking skills.

Early bird tickets are available for $15 until Friday, January 12. Regular priced tickets will be $20. Seating is limited, so get your tickets now! https://www.picatic.com/CRlunchandlearn

January 18 – Perfect your pitch and start telling your story in a compelling way. Learn how to grow your business through effective storytelling, describe your business so that people understand your product or service, and grow your network. Early bird tickets are available for $15 until Friday, January 12. Regular priced tickets will be $20. Seating is limited, so get your tickets now! https://www.picatic.com/CRpitchworkshop

January 18 – Leaders roundtable meet and greet

Ninety per cent of startups fail in the first year of operations. Don’t end up as another statistic! Join us on January 18 to learn more about the Leaders Roundtables. Roundtables are facilitated groups who support each other and accelerate their business’ growth in a confidential environment.

This is your chance to join a group of fellow entrepreneurs who are driven, growth-focused, and passionate about changing the world for the better — just like you. Join us to learn more about the Leaders Roundtables and meet entrepreneurs making an impact in Campbell River. The event is free, but seating is limited, so register to save your spot. https://www.picatic.com/CRroundtable

“The City of Campbell River is attracting an increasing number of entrepreneurs as measured by the growth in our business licences and the number of business incorporations reported,” said city manager Deborah Sargent. “Our economic development office has reached out to this important and growing sector of our community and is offering a compelling series of networking and business development opportunities aimed at ensuring the success of entrepreneurs who choose Campbell River as their business home.”

For more, visit www.facebook.com/CampbellRiverEconomicDevelopment/Events.