The s’mores station at the Holiday Resort Walk at Crown Isle is always a popular place to build a gooey snack and warm up by the fire. This annual event gets underway Nov. 29 and runs on weekend evenings until Dec. 22. Photo by Kristy Pedersen

Christmas in the Valley: 7 reasons to start the season in Courtenay

Holiday Resort Walk at Crown Isle is sure to put you in the holiday spirit

Want a great way to launch the holiday season, help out local charities and spend time with family and friends outside?

Preparations for the fifth annual Holiday Resort Walk have transformed Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community in Courtenay into a magical Christmas wonderland – inside and out. Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22, find a colourful collection of Christmas trees, visit with Santa, play games, enjoy holiday goodies and experience a lighting display like no other.

“When you spend an evening here you can’t help but be in a festive mood,” says Kristy Pedersen, marketing manager with Crown Isle.

Here’s what’s in store at Crown Isle:

  1. How much does it cost? – Admission is by donation or non-perishable food items; find donation boxes throughout the event. “We have happily brought many truckloads of non-perishables to the food bank, and in the past four years we’ve raised more than $40,000,” Pedersen says. “We couldn’t do it without the community’s help.”
  2. Hit the not-so-dusty trail – Local businesses donate $100 for the right to decorate and display their trees along the Christmas Tree Trail. This wonderful winter walk is accessible for all ages and abilities.
  3. Who benefits? – Proceeds are split between the Comox Valley Transition Society, Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley Food Bank.
  4. Baking up a storm – A charitable and sweet element of Christmas at Crown Isle is the Gingerbread Village, housed in the clubhouse lobby. The public and businesses craft gingerbread houses or make teddy bear gift baskets, all of which are up for silent auction until Dec. 18.
  5. Say hi to Santa – Giving Santa your Christmas wish list is a longstanding tradition for young children in this part of the world. He’ll be in the gazebo each night, ready to listen and pose for pictures – maybe even a selfie!
  6. Play, listen, munch and watch – As part of the scenic tour, why not play a round of mini golf, listen to Christmas music, watch a holiday movie or make a gooey snack at the s’mores station. There’s propane heaters and burning barrels to take the chill off and soup and hot chocolate available to warm you up.
  7. Find that perfect gift – New this year is a Christmas market, on Dec. 15 from 2-8 p.m. Local vendors will have plenty of unique gift ideas for your holiday shopping.

Crown Isle also hosts two special events that require reservations. Breakfast with Santa happens Dec. 15 starting at 9 a.m., and the Christmas Day dinner buffet has sittings at 4:30 and 7 p.m. – call 250-703-5000 or email frontdesk@crownisle.com to reserve for either. These events fill up fast, so don’t wait!

You can also stay on top of happenings at Crown Isle on their Facebook page.

 

Santa’s gazebo, games, and fire barrels to keep you warm are part of the scenic walking route at Crown Isle during weekend evenings through Dec. 22. Photo by Kristy Pedersen

Comments are closed

Previous story
Tesla edges into pickup truck market with electric model

Just Posted

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney selected as NDP party whip

Saturday, while attending the BC NDP convention in Victoria, federal NDP leader… Continue reading

Mosaic Forest Management announces forestry shutdown

Thousands of forestry workers in Coastal B.C. will be affected by ‘curtailment’

Campbell River Mountie who had gun pointed at head recognized for valour

Two other local police receive Awards for Meritorious Service

Tallest building in Campbell River gets development approval

Council still ‘very concerned’ about impact of densification on traffic in the area

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek named to Team Canada for Invictus Games

After numerous hip surgeries and a PTSD diagnosis, he now turns his attention to advocating for vets

Grey Cup halftime performer Keith Urban curious about Canadian Football League

Previous Grey Cup halftime performers include Alessia Cara, Shania Twain, OneRepublic, Fall Out Boy

Coulson Aviation sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

New foreign minister presses for Canadian detainees with China counterpart

Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig have been in Chinese prisons for almost a year

Jupiter and Venus to meet in the night sky as rare conjunction occurs

The two planets will meet in the southwestern sky

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Canadian universities failing to protect athletes from abusive coaches, students say

The fight is part of a movement to end so-called ‘old-school’ coaching techniques that experts say are abusive

Don’t eat romaine grown in Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn

This is the fourth E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce in the last two years

B.C. VIEWS: Regulating fuel prices not a new idea

Fuel prices seem to remain stubbornly high in many places of B.C.

Most Read