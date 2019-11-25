Christmas in the Valley: 7 reasons to start the season in Courtenay

Holiday Resort Walk at Crown Isle is sure to put you in the holiday spirit

The s’mores station at the Holiday Resort Walk at Crown Isle is always a popular place to build a gooey snack and warm up by the fire. This annual event gets underway Nov. 29 and runs on weekend evenings until Dec. 22. Photo by Kristy Pedersen

Want a great way to launch the holiday season, help out local charities and spend time with family and friends outside?

Preparations for the fifth annual Holiday Resort Walk have transformed Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community in Courtenay into a magical Christmas wonderland – inside and out. Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings from Nov. 29 to Dec. 22, find a colourful collection of Christmas trees, visit with Santa, play games, enjoy holiday goodies and experience a lighting display like no other.

“When you spend an evening here you can’t help but be in a festive mood,” says Kristy Pedersen, marketing manager with Crown Isle.

Here’s what’s in store at Crown Isle:

How much does it cost? – Admission is by donation or non-perishable food items; find donation boxes throughout the event. “We have happily brought many truckloads of non-perishables to the food bank, and in the past four years we’ve raised more than $40,000,” Pedersen says. “We couldn’t do it without the community’s help.” Hit the not-so-dusty trail – Local businesses donate $100 for the right to decorate and display their trees along the Christmas Tree Trail. This wonderful winter walk is accessible for all ages and abilities. Who benefits? – Proceeds are split between the Comox Valley Transition Society, Dawn to Dawn Action on Homelessness, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Vancouver Island and the Comox Valley Food Bank. Baking up a storm – A charitable and sweet element of Christmas at Crown Isle is the Gingerbread Village, housed in the clubhouse lobby. The public and businesses craft gingerbread houses or make teddy bear gift baskets, all of which are up for silent auction until Dec. 18. Say hi to Santa – Giving Santa your Christmas wish list is a longstanding tradition for young children in this part of the world. He’ll be in the gazebo each night, ready to listen and pose for pictures – maybe even a selfie! Play, listen, munch and watch – As part of the scenic tour, why not play a round of mini golf, listen to Christmas music, watch a holiday movie or make a gooey snack at the s’mores station. There’s propane heaters and burning barrels to take the chill off and soup and hot chocolate available to warm you up. Find that perfect gift – New this year is a Christmas market, on Dec. 15 from 2-8 p.m. Local vendors will have plenty of unique gift ideas for your holiday shopping.

Crown Isle also hosts two special events that require reservations. Breakfast with Santa happens Dec. 15 starting at 9 a.m., and the Christmas Day dinner buffet has sittings at 4:30 and 7 p.m. – call 250-703-5000 or email frontdesk@crownisle.com to reserve for either. These events fill up fast, so don’t wait!

You can also stay on top of happenings at Crown Isle on their Facebook page.