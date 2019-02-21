From left: Cermaq Canada’s Coastal Water Program Facilitator Janice Valant presents Marina Gaiga, owner of Alberni Island Shuttle and Carol Schmitt from the Omega Pacific Hatchery with their award and donation.

Cermaq recognizes two external Island contractors for their excellent service

For the first time this year, Cermaq is giving official recognition to two of its external contractors for their outstanding service and strong working relationships.

The two contractors chosen to receive the 2018 Great Partnership awards are Alberni Island Shuttle, located in Port Alberni and Brown’s Bay Packing, located just north of Campbell River.

Along with the award and a personal letter of thanks from Cermaq Canada’s Managing Director David Kiemele, a donation of $1,000 was made to a local charity of choice for each winning organization.

Cermaq is committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work on the issues closest to their hearts, a company press release says. In coastal B.C., Cermaq says it understands the great commitment to restoring wild salmon populations and habitats. For this reason, the only thing the company asks of the winners is that they chose a local charity working to support wild salmon recovery efforts.

Alberni Island Shuttle has been a key part of Cermaq’s business for several years as they are responsible for delivering their employees safely and on time totheir various office and site locations. Alberni Shuttle Services chose the Omega Pacific Hatchery as the recipient of their donation. The Hatchery has been spawning and growing Chinook salmon for over 30 years. They have a specialized cold water hatchery on Great Central Lake.

Brown’s Bay Packingin Campbell River continues to provide excellent processing services and often go above and beyond to help accommodate Cermaq schedules and harvests. Brown’s Bay Packing chose the Campbell River Salmon Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting the conservation, rehabilitation and enhancement of watersheds for Pacific salmonids between the Oyster River and south of the Salmon River estuary, as well as the nearby mainland coast as the recipient of their donation.

