The laundry employees 49 workers. Photo supplied.

Central Vancouver hospital laundry facility joins Island Health

The society provides laundry services to 23 facilities on Central Vancouver Island

Forty-nine workers at a regional laundry in Cumberland are celebrating a new relationship with Island Health.

The Cumberland Regional Hospital Laundry Society (CRHLS) has dissolved as a society and joined the regional health authority.

The laundry, located on Ulverston Avenue in Cumberland, operates seven days a week and processes more than three million kilograms of laundry per year.

The plant provides services for the North Island Hospital campuses in Campbell River and the Comox Valley, as well as the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital and West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni.

The plant also processes laundry from 17 residential care facilities, medical clinics, health centres, and fire departments on Central Vancouver Island.

Island Health and the laundry workers celebrated their new relationship with a barbeque at the Cumberland plant on March 23.

Malcolm Pallos, the general manager of the CRHLS, said the new partnership will be beneficial for the facility’s workers. He said the few changes that come about will include a “more streamlined” and interactive approach to workplace and safety training.

“There will be better training available for them. A lot of online training for things like cultural safety, new employee training,” he said.

“I think from a support aspect it will be really good for that. We’ll have really good human resources support, payroll support and support from the finance department.”

The CRHLS formed in 1995. The facility launders sheets, blankets, towels, face cloths, bibs, patient gowns, housecoats, pyjama pants, baby blankets, baby jackets, bed pads, wheelchair pads, dishcloths, tea towels, and kitchen aprons.

According to Island Health, the catalyst for the transition was when acute care services at St. Joseph’s General Hospital in Comox were transferred to the Comox Valley’s new hospital last fall. St. Joe’s relinquished its membership in the laundry society as a result.

Considering the hospitals in Nanaimo and Port Alberni had joined Island Health in 2001, it made sense for the health authority to operate the laundry.

“We’ve had a long-term partnership with them already, so it’s just a little bit of a change in that we’re no longer a society but a part of Island Health now,” said Pallos.

In a statement, Island Health said the transition was completed without any job losses. The Cumberland laundry’s two management officials and 47 FTE unionized staff were all offered transfers to Island Health.

“Costs will be reduced as there will be no duplication of administrative overhead,” reads the statement. “And now the laundry can directly leverage the strengths of Island Health’s purchasing power.”

The statement claimed the transition will not impact hospital patients or the laundry’s clients.

The laundry’s workers are under the Hospital Employees Union.

The Cumberland Regional Hospital Laundry provides laundry services to:

Acute Care Hospitals:

 North Island Hospital Campbell River & District  North Island Hospital Comox Valley

 Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

 West Coast General Hospital, Port Alberni

Residential Care Facilities:

 The Views at St. Joseph’s, Comox

 Dufferin Place, Nanaimo

 Wexford Creek, Nanaimo

 Eagle Park, Qualicum

 Glacier View Lodge, Courtenay

 Cumberland Lodge, Cumberland

 Trillium Lodge, Parksville

 Yucalta Lodge, Campbell River

Other health facilities:

 Clearview Detox, Nanaimo

 Comox Medical Clinic

 Courtenay Medical Clinic

 Cumberland Health Centre

Fire departments:

 Comox Fire Department

 Courtenay Fire Department

 Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department

 Denman Island Volunteer Fire Department

 Union Bay Volunteer Fire Department

Previous story
Trade war, payroll tax could be behind B.C. small business confidence dip: pollster

Just Posted

Read Island man’s sheds burned down, says he won’t be rebuilding

Last Thursday Louis Poitras came home to his property on Read Island… Continue reading

Campbell River’s TimberHi girls rugby team continues to train hard on the rugby pitch

Girls lost both games of a recent doubleheader, but that hasn’t dampened their spirits

City of Campbell River ponders adding ‘Aquaculture’ to list of permitted uses on industrial properties

Properties would need to be at least .5 hectares in size or have ocean or foreshore access

Campbell River School District using student data to address gaps in the system

Superintendent’s annual report lays out the growth, strengths and weaknesses of SD72

Change needed now to avoid more devastating wildfire seasons: Struzik

‘At some point we’re simply going to run out of money doing it the way we’re doing it’

Final leg of national missing women inquiry begins in B.C.

More than 100 people set to speak over five days at Richmond hotel

$1 million to expand Indigenous entrepreneur program

Aboriginal Canadian Entrepreneurs Program, dreamed up in northwest B.C., to grow nationally

Illicit drug overdose deaths in B.C. trending down for 2018

Death Review Panel on overdose deaths make three major recommendations

Vernon gas drops to 106.9

While Vancouver drivers continue to pay around 153.9, the price in Vernon drops, now at 106.9

B.C. sex assault victim was ‘too scared to move,’ can’t ID attacker

Victim says attacker punched her in the face when she tried to look at him

Daughter of poisoned ex-Russian spy says she’s recovering

Britain has blamed Russia for the March 4 poisoning of Sergei Skripal

Central Vancouver hospital laundry facility joins Island Health

The society provides laundry services to 23 facilities on Central Vancouver Island

Nelson couple’s holiday turns to nightmare

‘Their disregard for passenger safety was unconscionable’

YouTube shooter’s bizarre videos key to suspected motive

The woman opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters in California, wounding three people before taking her own life

Most Read

  • Central Vancouver hospital laundry facility joins Island Health

    The society provides laundry services to 23 facilities on Central Vancouver Island