FILE - Chef and TV personality Gordon Ramsay posing for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif., on This July 24, 2019. Ramsay’s new competition series “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” will debut this fall. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay bringing burger and steak outlets to B.C.

Lower Mainland casino, resort to get steak and burger outlets

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing his burger and steak outlets to a Vancouver casino and nearby resort.

Gordon Ramsay Burger is set to open its doors at Hard Rock Casino Vancouver this fall, and Gordon Ramsay Steak will follow next year at River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond, B.C.

Gaming and hospitality company Great Canadian Entertainment, which runs the two facilities along with 23 others across the country, says more Ramsay eateries could follow.

Ramsay’s restaurant brands include Ramsay’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza and Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips. His steak and burger shops are the first to open in Canada.

As the name suggests, Gordon Ramsay Burger features comfort food including gourmet burgers, scratch-made sauces, handcrafted shakes and sides.

Gordon Ramsay Steak is described as a fine dining establishment that features steaks and specialties including beef Wellington.

Great Canadian Entertainment has 25 gaming, entertainment, hospitality and resort facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Restaurants

