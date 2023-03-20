The Campbell River Honda, North Island Nissan, Island Owl Mazda and Steve Marshall Ford have donated $5,000 to the Campbellton Neighbhourhood Association. Every dollar of this donation will be put directly into Campbellton Projects. Photo contributed

Car dealerships park big donation in Campbellton

To be put directly into Campbellton Neighbourhood Association projects

The Campbell River Honda, North Island Nissan, Island Owl Mazda and Steve Marshall Ford have donated $5,000 to the Campbellton Neighbhourhood Association.

Every dollar of this donation will be put directly into Campbellton Neighbourhood Association projects.

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association (CNA) is a non-profit group of volunteers who are committed to enhancing living experiences in the Campbellton River Village. Together, with residents, business owners, the City of Campbell River, Vancouver Island University, and other community partners; the CNA work to revitalize and beautify this part of Campbell River.

Campbell RiverCharity and Donations

