Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Softwood lumber in Richmond, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Shares in Canfor Corp. fell more than 20 per cent after Great Pacific Capital Corp. failed to win the approval of the company’s minority shareholders and called off its plan to take the lumber producer private.

The company said based on shareholder votes cast by proxy ahead of a Monday deadline, the offer of $16 per share by the Jim Pattison Group company had just 45-per-cent support from the minority shareholders.

A special meeting of Canfor shareholders scheduled for Wednesday was cancelled.

Canfor shares were down $3.56 at $12.00 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock had traded for $8.80 before Great Pacific made its offer on Aug. 10.

Great Pacific, which holds a 51-per-cent stake in Canfor, said the offer was within a range determined to be fair by a Canfor special committee and its advisers.

“Great Pacific looks forward to Canfor’s continued success and will continue to support the management and directors of the company,” the firm said.

The privatization offer required approval by a two-thirds majority vote by shareholders and a simple majority of the votes cast by shareholders after excluding any votes of Great Pacific and certain others.

READ MORE: Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

Investment management firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc., which controls about a 4.8-per-cent stake in Canfor, said in September that the offer was too low and planned to oppose the deal.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Resources boost B.C., Alberta Indigenous communities: study

Just Posted

Campbell River City Council to give $20K to Loonies For Loggers

‘We need to support the industry that was there to help build this community’

‘Shoal’ just the start of a new direction for Campbell River Art Gallery

‘We want to make it about the art itself and bring in more of our local artists to be involved’

A Friday the 13th near-full moon brings midnight walkers out to Campbell River’s Willow Point Reef

The moon was nearly full on Friday the 13th and pools of… Continue reading

Campbell River’s Teal Harle wins world cup silver

Freestyle skier lands an uncorking switch 1800 for the first time in competition

With days left to go, Campbell River Christmas Hamper Fund short of monetary donations

Delivery day is Saturday, Dec. 21; there’s still time to donate

B.C. First Nation alleges feds withheld information in pipeline consultation

Groups argue at Federal Court of Appeal over controversial Trans Mountain expansion

B.C. couple opens their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house to the public

Couple has transformed their Chilliwack house into a scene straight out of a Harry Potter movie

Father of two identified as man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

Shane Bourdin was described as kindhearted and compassionate

Canfor shareholders reject Jim Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

Deer suffered in fatal Cranbrook cull trap, welfare group says

Cranbrook Friends of Animals claims buck suffocated after “collapsing improperly assembled trap on himself”

Victoria nurse urges compassion after being confronted while saving overdose victim

RN has saved three people’s lives in eight months

New allegations from across Canada in case of former cop/coach charged with sex crimes

Police have received 27 calls thus far from Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, B.C. and the United States

Climate change chosen as Canadian Press News Story of the Year for 2019

‘2019 was like the year of climate awakening for Canada,’ says Catherine Abreu, the head of Climate Action Network Canada

Resources boost B.C., Alberta Indigenous communities: study

Government spending leaves one fifth with declining living standards

Most Read