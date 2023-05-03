(file)

(file)

Canfor reports $142M first-quarter loss compared with a profit a year ago

Pricing pressures on Western Canada operations blamed

Canfor Corp. reported a loss in its first-quarter compared with a profit a year ago as its lumber operations in Western Canada faced lower prices.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says it was another challenging quarter for the company’s lumber business.

The Vancouver-based forestry company says strong earnings from its European operations and more modest results from its operations in the U.S. South were outweighed by continued pricing pressure on its western Canadian operations.

Canfor says it lost $142.0 million or $1.17 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $534.0 million or $4.29 per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled nearly $1.39 billion, down from $2.21 billion in the first three months of 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Canfor says it lost $1.20 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.25 per diluted share a year earlier.

forestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in

Just Posted

Crews work to raise the diesel truck from Chancellor Channel. Photo courtesy DFO Marine Mammal Response Unit
VIDEO: First Nations Guardians key to fuel truck spill response near Campbell River

Two more showings of “Chicago” are scheduled this weekend on Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Theatre Quadra
Two more shows added for Theatre Quadra’s ‘Chicago’

Quinn Sirignano sits on dad Rocky Sirignano’s shoulders, looking at a giant sea star held by mom Serena at last year’s release day, marking the end of the 2022 Discovery Passage Aquarium season. The aquarium re-opens for the year on May 20. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
New exhibits, creatures and more on deck for Discovery Passage Aquarium’s 2023 season

City council has set its tax rate bylaw for 2017
Bylaw banning public drug consumption has no benefit for Campbell River: medical health officer