Campbell River’s Showcase 5 movie theatre welcomes back movie-goers

The movie-going experience returned to Campbell River’s Showcase 5 movie theatre on July 3 and continues to open its doors to the community.

To ensure the safety and well-being of guests and staff, new policies such as social-distanced seating in auditoriums, enhanced cleaning, marked line-ups, and enforced use of masks for employees have been created.

The theatre has shown classic movies in previous weeks such as Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings, as well as more recent releases like The Invisible Man, Trolls World Tour, and The Greatest Showman.

Ticket prices have been reduced to $5 per person every day except for Tuesdays, which offer admission to any film for $2.99.

The concession booth has been fully reopened so that movie lovers can settle in with their favourite snacks during the show. The use of contactless payment is encouraged, but cash transactions are still accepted.

Landmark Cinemas has also introduced new movie memorabilia in the form of Pillow Pets, which are stuffed animals that unfold into pillows to enrich the experience of little ones during a film.

Showtimes and reserved seating can be viewed online at Landmarkcinemas.com or the ATOM app, which is available on Android and Apple devices.

