Campbell River restaurant creates comprehensive list of services fellow local restaurants offer

The Whistlin’ Waffle restaurant in Campbell River generated a list of restaurants in the city and the services they’re offering during the COVID-19 pandemic. Image: Whistlin’ Waffle/Facebook

A Campbell River restaurant is encouraging the community to support local restaurants during these trying times and has made it easier to do so.

The Whistlin’ Waffle posted on Facebook a comprehensive list of restaurants in Campbell River and a checklist of what services they are currently offering during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains restaurant phone numbers so you can verify what each business is currently offering

“Thought this might help some of you that are stuck at home. Support your local small business!” the post says. “I tried to keep it simple and found as much info as I can to put it together. Please call business itself to confirm further detail as there might be changes.”

Visit Whistlin’ Waffle’s Facebook page to get the information:

Meanwhile, Whistlin’ Waffle, which is located on Dogwood Street, offers pick up and delivery.

