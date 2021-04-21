Strathcona Dam and a diagram of the proposed works to the right bank. It includes a deep excavated channel in bedrock, with improved water release facilities. BC Hydro graphic

Campbell River major projects web portal now ready for companies to register

The Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce and BC Hydro collaborated to relaunch MajorProjects.ca in 2020 to get ready for the upcoming Campbell River dam safety upgrade projects.

Now the site has been updated to start a directory for local and regional companies interested in the potential construction opportunities.

The majorprojects.ca web portal now provides a streamlined process for suppliers, services and subcontractor companies to register on site’s supplier data base. This will assist the large contractors or teams bidding on the projects to be able to engage locally in Campbell River and the surrounding area for any equipment, services to supply requirements they may need.

Chamber Executive Director Mary Ruth Snyder says, “Our partnership with BC Hydro has led to a strategically developed, user friendly website — the platform provides an excellent opportunity for local suppliers and contractors to connect directly with the general contractor who will be overseeing these projects that will each be in the hundreds of millions of dollars. BC Hydro’s proposed projects are not just another tremendous economic driver, the projects themselves will ensure long-term safety and stability for our electricity requirements for decades to come. The John Hart Generating Station replacement project that completed in 2020, and on budget, was an exceptional example of our business engagement and collaborative efforts — we are thrilled to be working with BC Hydro again in this capacity.”

The procurement process for the seismic upgrade projects may begin this summer or fall, with the civil work for the John Hart Dam Seismic Upgrade Project up first. The hydromechanical procurement process may begin in late 2021 or 2022. Project site construction at the John Hart Dam may begin in late 2023 pending regulatory and funding approvals. Ladore and Strathcona site construction may begin in 2024.

“All along it’s about having businesses being aware of the projects, to be able to follow them along, and then know about the opportunities to engage with the project contractors,” says BC Hydro’s Communications Lead for the three dam safety projects, Stephen Watson. “We really appreciate the Chamber’s ongoing partnership in this important business coordination. Companies should ideally register within the directory by the end of summer, as at this stage, the only means to coordinate the engagement with the bidding contractors will be managed through this website. This includes for those directory registered companies the opportunity for eventual meetings through video meetings or business events. The type of business engagement will be dependent on COVID-19 situation come this fall and beyond.”

Visit: majorprojects.ca

The site will profile not only local suppliers but provides detailed information and videos on the BC Hydro projects, and the evolving procurement process. Businesses or contractors part of the Campbell River & District Chamber, Vancouver Island chambers, Vancouver Island Construction Association, and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance who wish to register can simply click on REGISTER found under Suppliers & Job Seekers.

Campbell River & District Chamber of Commerce members can register at no charge. Members of the other business organizations can register for a one-time fee of $100. If a business ultimately becomes a member of the Chamber, then their $100 fee will be rebated.

Information on the web portal for individual job seekers will be provided closer to the construction period. The portal itself will not be taking individual job applications.

RELATED: Design work underway on Strathcona Dam upgrade near Campbell River

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroBusinessCampbell River

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bank of Canada keeps rate on hold, sees brighter economic outlook

Just Posted

With the full build-out of its 477 Hilchey Road development almost complete, Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North is setting its sights on its next batch of housing: right next door. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Habitat’s third Hilchey build heads to Public Hearing

At least one councilor has expressed concerns about the potentially-increased density of the project

From left are Campbell River Food Bank volunteers Darlane Davis, Pat Carville and Donnie Earles. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of the landfill just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

(File photo)
Campbell River’s sewer system is at capacity for southernmost residents

City says no more homes can be hooked into the sewer system at the south end at this point

Police executed a search warrant at the Devils Army Clubhouse on Petersen road in Campbell River on August 10, 2017.
Murder trial into 2016 Campbell River killing underway in Victoria

Ricky Alexander is charged with the first-degree murder of John Dillon Brown

A lone traveler enters the Calgary Airport in Calgary, Alta., Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
VIDEO: Trudeau defends Canada’s travel restrictions as effective but open to doing more

Trudeau said quarantine hotels for international air travellers will continue until at least May 21

Teena Clipston is asking for support for her son as he struggles with his addiction. (Teena Clipston)
‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to aid son fighting opioid addiction

Teena Clipston is learning that help can be hard to find

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

B.C.’s 2021 budget is trending in the right direction to support farmers, says the BC Fruit Growers’ Association. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
BC Fruit Growers’ Association gives thumbs up to provincial budget

BCFGA general manager said budgetary investments put farming industry on a good trajectory for recovery

Some Saanich firefighters have expressed concerns about first responders in the Island Health Region not being prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as an outbreak at a fire station would make service delivery a challenge. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Some Island firefighters not prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine despite working on frontlines

Saanich members express frustration, department calls on Island Health to take action

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Paid sick leave for ‘hard-hit’ workers left out of provincial budget: BCGEU

‘For recovery to be equitable it requires supports for workers, not just business,’ says union president Laird Cronk

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken into custody as his attorney, Eric Nelson, left, looks on, after the verdicts were read at Chauvin’s trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Court TV via AP, Pool
George Floyd’s death was ‘wake-up call’ about systemic racism: Trudeau

Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday on all three charges against him

A total of 10 flight exposures have affected the Victoria International Airport in April so far, making it the highest monthly total since the start of the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria hits record-breaking number of monthly COVID-19 flight exposures

As of April 21, 10 flight exposures reported for the month

Most Read