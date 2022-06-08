Campbell River distillery offers free tastings for Father’s Day

Shelter Point is also providing discounts on its whiskies and spirits

With Father’s Day rapidly approaching, many might be pondering the perfect gift for the refined (or not-so-refined) gentlemen in their lives.

Shelter Point is suggesting locals bring their dads, grandfathers, or father figures in their lives to its distillery on June 17-18 for free guided tastings of its award-winning whiskies.

For those unable to celebrate in-person at the distillery, a 10 per cent discount can be taken off all bottles available through Shelter Point’s online store and door-to-door shipping using the promo code DAD2022 at check out.

The distillery is located south of the city on 380 acres of farmland and uses traditional methods to make its spirits.

All of its premium whiskeys use barley – mostly grown on its own estate – and water taken from its aquifer.

During the onset of the pandemic, Shelter Point switched production to medical grade sanitizer to help front-line workers.



