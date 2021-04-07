Campbell River Dealership in third decade of winning President’s Award Diamond Club

Steve Marshall Ford is in its third decade of winning the President’s Award Diamond Club award. File photo

A local car dealership was recognized this year for their customer service.

Steve Marshall Ford is one of an “elite group” of Ford dealerships across Canada that were awarded the 2020 President’s Award Diamond Club by the Ford Motor Company of Canada. The award is Ford’s highest dealership honour, and goes to dealerships with outstanding sales and customer satisfaction.

“We are always humbled and full of gratitude when we are awarded such a prestigious award”, said Karl Ebdrup, General Manager and Owner of Steve Marshall Ford. “We are extremely thankful to the staff, it’s because of them we are even in the running!”

Dealers become eligible for the President’s Award through excellence in dealership operations and exceptional customer feedback through survey responses related to their sales and service satisfaction and overall dealership experience.

“This past year has been both challenging and rewarding”, said Ebdrup. “We’re sending a huge shout-out to the team along with much gratitude for the extended family of Steve Marshall Ford’s customers in our community.”

“Thanks to the dedication of the staff and the loyalty of its customers, Steve Marshall Ford is in its third decade of winning the Ford of Canada President’s Award,” reads a press release from Steve Marshall Ford.

The dealership has received this award 31 times over the years.

Steve Marshall Ford receives highest honour



