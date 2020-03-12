The 10-bedroom home, named ‘Qwalayu House, will welcome families and expectant mothers, largely from the west and northern regions of Vancouver Island, who need a place to stay while accessing the adjacent North Island Hospital and nearby health care services. Image contributed

Campbell River Chamber’s new era continues with re-imagined awards

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce’s slogan “New E.D., New Board, New Era” has led to completely re-imagined awards — a new way of celebrating excellence in our community — starting with a new name, Awards Gala.

“Our new era vision, achieved through partnerships, to be the active intersection point for Indigenous Nations, businesses, all levels of government, educational institutions, community organizations, and the greater community has been the guiding focus for myself and our new board,” says new executive director Mary Ruth Snyder. “The idea (is) to partner each year with a different non-profit who has an active project underway is an example of the new era approach.”

The proceeds of the Awards Gala, an evening of celebrating excellence in Campbell River’s business community, will be shared with the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island.

They officially launched a $7 million fundraising campaign to build a home away from home in Campbell River on a site overlooking our new hospital. The 10-bedroom home, named ‘Qwalayu House, will welcome families and expectant mothers, largely from the west and northern regions of Vancouver Island, who need a place to stay while accessing the adjacent North Island Hospital and nearby health care services.

The Awards Gala on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 will be at the Campbell River Community Centre. A formal affair, with cocktails beginning at 5pm, followed by dinner, the awards, a silent auction and entertainment.

Tickets are now available through the Tidemark Theater by calling (250) 287-7465 or visit: tidemarktheatre.com/event/campbell-river-district-chamber-of-commerce-awards-gala

